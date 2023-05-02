They have served together at Adele Harrison Middle School for the past 15 years, collaborating to provide students with a continuously evolving dual immersion education and sharing a vision of what they hope to achieve.

In fact, teachers Sonia Castaneda, Maria Moreno and Gene Ventura have developed such close professional and personal bonds that they refer to themselves as Las Tres Amigas and Las Tres Mosqueteras (The Three Musketeers).

“We are now not only a tightly knit team, but also dear friends who support and count on each other completely,” Moreno said.

The dual-immersion program at Adele Harrison began in 2004, and Castaneda was the first bilingual teacher to offer Spanish language arts to sixth-grade students. Four years later, Moreno and Ventura joined the dual immersion faculty.

“Karla Conroy (then the principal of Adele Harrison) saw the program expanding,” Ventura said. “She understood that in order to have a strong (grades) six to eight portion of the program, there needed to be three teachers to serve the growing number of students coming from Flowery (the district’s dual immersion elementary school).”

The trio teach separately, but jointly decide on the curriculum. Castaneda now teaches sixth-grade second language acquisition (SLA) classes and a beginner/newcomer English language development course. Moreno handles seventh-grade SLA classes, sixth-grade Spanish history classes and a seventh-grade English history class. Ventura teaches eighth-grade SLA classes and combined seventh- and eighth-grade Spanish history classes.

“Las Tres Amigas bonded right from the start, since we immediately began to collaborate and plan ways to make the program thrive,” Moreno said. “We all had the same goals for our program. And due to a generous grant, we had funds to go to various trainings together, which led to us all learning and implementing the same strategies together.”

They jointly participated in professional development conferences provided by the California Association of Bilingual Education (CABE) and Two-Way CABE. The women also have attended hundreds of meetings together about dual-immersion teaching and worked on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District dual-immersion master plan.

“We are at the point where we understand each other’s strengths and areas of growth,” Castaneda said. “We have worked so much in dual immersion and have done many things together.”

Castaneda says that she appreciates her amigas’ professionalism, problem-solving abilities and demeanor.

“There is a comfort, an ease and a friendship that is so present from the moment that I step on campus and am greeted by one of my amigas,” she said. “Currently, we walk for 15 minutes a few times a week on the (Sonoma Valley High School) track. This gives us time to catch up and problem-solve issues related to students or dual immersion.”

She says that their dual immersion instruction continues to evolve.

“When the program began, students who came here were at different levels,” she said. “As the program has grown and improved in the last 15 years, we have had to change our approach The dual immersion students have become more academically strong, and the stronger the students are in the language, the more rigor we have to put forth in our teaching.”

She says that Las Tres Amigas has remained a strong unit through several administrations at the district and school.

“We believe in dual immersion and stand strongly by it,” she said. “We have made it possible for dual immersion students to get the high level of Spanish and education that parents signed them up for. We believe in being biliterate, bicultural and bilingual. If there is an issue with a student or a change, we all attend the meetings to be a united dual immersion front and representation.”

This unity carries over into their personal lives. They all are bicultural, and their families are close. Castaneda was born in Guatemala, while Moreno is a native of Mexico and Ventura hails from Los Angeles.

“Our bond quickly extended to our spouses,” Moreno said. “Both Gene and Sonia married Anglo men, and move easily between Latino and Anglo cultures, while I married a Mexican immigrant and move easily between the cultures, as well.”

Las Tres Amigas will not be together after this academic year, however, because dos amigas are leaving the school.

Moreno, who taught social studies at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa for seven years, hopes to transfer to Sonoma Valley High School for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’ve loved being a middle school teacher, but I want to finish my career with high school students again,” she said, adding that she is glad that at the high school, she still would be teaching in the Valley community, where she has plenty of colleagues who she knows and respects.

Ventura has decided to explore other options in life.

“I’ve given my all to my students and the dual immersion program,” she said. “It’s a tough profession, heartbreaking at times. I have the opportunity to move on with my life and explore other ways to contribute to society, especially by using my Spanish.”

Castaneda, who intends to remain at Adele Harrison in 2023-24, says she will miss her amigas.

“These two amazing educators and amigas have encouraged me to teach better, have taught me how to teach differently and have allowed me into their lives both as an educator and a friend,” she said. “In every opportunity that has been presented in my life as a coordinator and principal, they have been behind me. They have written me letters of recommendation and they have left me birthday cards and encouragement letters.

“We truly have built a lifelong friendship. I will miss them terribly. What will be hard is not seeing them every day and getting my daily ‘hellos.’”

