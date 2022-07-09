Las Vegas man found guilty of attempting to murder 79-year-old Rohnert Park relative

A Sonoma County jury on Thursday convicted a Las Vegas man who in 2020 donned a Donald Trump mask and opened fire on his 79-year-old brother-in-law.

Gerald Jacinth was convicted of attempted murder and faces life in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

He shot the victim twice on Dec. 26, 2020, at the man’s Rohnert Park home and later laughed about the man’s cries for help, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The two had developed “a highly contentious relationship,” officials said in a news release.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Jacinth drove to the victim’s home on Manchester Avenue, parked across the street and approached after the victim came out of the garage to place Christmas gifts in a truck.

Jacinth wore the mask, along with a white beard and Santa Claus hat, and carried a box wrapped like a present in one hand. His other hand was hidden in a duffle bag. He told the victim he had “a special delivery,” pulled a gun from the bag and “shot the victim in the neck at close range,” the DA’s Office said in the release.

Jacinth shot the victim a second time and followed him into the garage before the gun jammed.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received multiple 911 calls and arrested Jacinth minutes later.

Rohnert Park police said the victim had taken a picture of Jacinth as he fled in his black Dodge. Officers searched the duffle bag and recovered a .380-caliber handgun.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called in to investigate the present that Jacinth carried, and determined it was a towel in a box.

The victim survived but required extensive medical treatment, according to the DA’s office.

