Las Vegas man who tried to kill a Rohnert Park relative sentenced to prison

A 76-year-old Las Vegas man who donned a Donald Trump mask, a white beard, and a Santa Claus hat and opened fire on his 79-year-old brother-in-law in Rohnert Park will spend at least the next 30 years in prison.

Appearing Thursday before Sonoma County Judge Christopher Honigsberg, Gerald Jacinth was sentenced to 30 years-to-life.

In July, he was convicted of premeditated attempted murder and an additional charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling in the Dec. 26, 2020 incident.

Jurors also found “true” allegations that Jacinth discharged a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch called it “a horrific experience for the victim, and we hope that the sentence handed down by the court today gives him and his family some comfort knowing that this defendant will be locked behind bars for a very lengthy period of time.”

Prosecutors said Jacinth and the victim had a long and difficult relationship.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Jacinth drove to the victim’s home on Manchester Avenue, parked across the street and approached the vicitm after he came out of the garage to place Christmas gifts in a truck.

Wearing the Trump mask and the Santa Claus garb, Jacinth carried a box wrapped like a present in one hand. His other hand was hidden in a duffle bag.

He told the victim he had “a special delivery,” but the victim refused to take the package. Jacinth then pulled a gun from the bag and “shot the victim in the neck at close range,” the DA’s Office said.

The victim turned and ran into the garage and Jacinth shot him again. The second bullet went through the victim’s back and out his side. The defendant pursued the victim into the garage and tried to fire a third shot, but the gun jammed.

The victim survived but his required months of extensive medical care, authorities said.

During a recorded call from jail, Jacinth bragged to his son about his crime, telling him he got the disguise in order to get close up to the victim to shoot him, and that he laughed at the victim’s cries for help according to the DA’s Office.

The victim and his family attended Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Fearing that Jacinth would come back and “finish the job” if he is ever let out of prison, they asked Honisberg to hand down the maximum sentence.

.In imposing the maximum term, the judge said he found Jacinth’s extreme anger and lack of remorse “alarming,” and stated that Jacinth poses a danger to the community.

The case was investigated by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Marianna Green.