The last of five Healdsburg community meetings or encuentros will be held on Thursday, this one will address the current and historical experiences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in this North Bay city.

Healdsburg leaders are hoping to use the information and data discussed during each of the meetings to create the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

This week’s meeting, entitled: “Contemporary and Historical Experiences of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander Community in Healdsburg and Sonoma County” will feature six panelists:

Gayle Okumura Sullivan, co-owner of Dry Creek Peach organic orchard and farm stand and executive director of the board of Healdsburg Jazz;

Caroline Bontia, founder of Shop Local Healdsburg, legal director at Dropbox and board member of the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society;

Lise Asimont, co-founder, viticulturist and winemaker at Dot Wine;

Elaine Chen, community outreach for Zero Foodprint;

Patrick Mukaida, vice president of the board of the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society, former director of hospitality at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Healdsburg native.

Nozomu “Nez” Tokugawa, chef and owner of The Taste of Tea.

This last encuentro marks the end of phase 2 out of three phases, as outlined by Acosta Latino Learning Partnership, which is contracted by the city to gather information and create the city’s DEI plan.

Phase 1 began with encuentros to understand and address barriers to community engagement, which informed the next phase’s themes.

Previous encuentros from phase 2 addressed housing, labor, and the experiences of Black Healdsburg residents and of Indigenous Healdsburg residents.

In addition, residents’ concerns about the lack of affordable housing in the city was a recurring topic throughout the encuentros, which attracted about 100 attendees per session.

Acosta Latino Learning Partnership will draft the city’s DEI plan in phase three before it is reviewed by city staff and voted on by City Council.

The plan will consist of “action items to be used by the city of Healdsburg for the upcoming 3-5 years,” according to a city staff report.

The community conversations have been held in partnership with Corazón Healdsburg, a nonprofit that advocates for and provides social support, and Acosta Latino Learning Partnership.

Thursday’s two-hour encuentro will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg.

Refreshments, child care and translation will be provided, officials said.

