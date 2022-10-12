Late Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ has Mendocino County connection

Mendocino had a major role in the beloved 1980s TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles at 96.

The Victorian bed and breakfast inn Blair House was featured on the CBS murder-mystery series as the Maine home of Lansbury’s Jessica Fletcher, according to the inn’s website.

The show, which premiered in 1984 and ran for 11 years, also filmed nine episodes in the picturesque Mendocino County town. Other episodes featured scenic shots of the coastal community, according to Blair House.

Filming of theseries took place every year or so on location, and the Mendocino community was said to swarm with excitement when it revisited town. Some residents even got background roles in the show, according to Blair House.

Lansbury was said to be very “friendly and casual” in her visits to the town, according to Mendocino.com.

“She was incredibly gracious, very friendly and accessible,” Blair House owner Grover Wickersham said. “She spent time with my family, and we have a photo of her holding my son who was about a year-and-a-half at the time.”

It was common to see the star — who was 5 feet, 8 inches tall — stoop to speak with a toddler, according to the Mendocino website. Wickersham recalled when Lansbury’s co-star once had to stand on a box to match her height.

“I was here when they were filming one time and got to meet her in passing. She was a beautiful and gracious person as usual,” said Helen Mackenzie, Blair House manager and long-time friend of Wickersham.

The show pumped over $2 million into the county’s economy over the course of filming between 1984 and 1996, according to the Blair House, and often donated to community organizations.

“It’s still helpful to the economy. ‘Murder, She Wrote’ pilgrims come by the Blair House everyday that are ardent fans,” Mackenzie said. “Lansbury has a global influence, she’s universally loved. She has greatly increased the revenue for this community.”

