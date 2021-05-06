Latest federal drought map puts entire Bay Area in 'extreme drought'

A lot can happen in a week.

The latest version of the federal United States Drought Monitor map shows increasingly dire drought conditions throughout California and the entire San Francisco Bay Area region is in "extreme drought." Last week, portions of the nine-county region—including a large portion of Santa Clara County and parts of Alameda and San Mateo — were still in the less critical "severe drought."

The map classifies the level of dry conditions on a color-coded scale from "abnormally dry" (yellow) to "exceptional drought" (maroon). The May 6 map shows the most severe, "exceptional" conditions developing along the southern portion of the state's eastern border with Nevada and Arizona. "Extreme drought" (red) covers most of southern and northern California, and "severe drought" (orange) is spread across small swaths of the state.

Climatologist David Simeral, the map's author, said the conditions in the Bay Area are not surprising as the state saw back-to-back dry water years and he expects conditions to deteriorate further moving into summer months. (The water year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, and it's how scientists measure annual precipitation.)

"Looking at precipitation totals for the past 12 months, portions of San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Sonoma, and Alameda counties all had areas of record dryness for the period," Simeral, who works for the Western Regional Climate Center, wrote in an email. "Looking at other indicators, like reservoir levels in your area and statewide, the situation is not looking good with the state's largest reservoirs running below normal levels for this time of year after another poor year in terms of snowpack. Marin County's reservoirs are in really poor shape at 50% of capacity systemwide, whereas, they'd normally be at 90% full this time of year. — The last drought in California ran from 2012 to 2016, and at its height in 2014, all of the state — 100% — was covered by severe to exceptional drought from May 13, 2014, to July 29, 2014, and 81.92% was covered by exceptional to extreme drought from Aug. 5, 2014, to Oct. 28, 2014.

Today, severe to exceptional drought covers 92.88% and exceptional to extreme drought 73.31%.

While conditions aren't as severe as they were at the height of the last drought, they are headed in that direction and intensifying at a rapid rate.

"The most alarming aspect [of the California map] is the fact that conditions are currently in really poor shape and we're only just beginning to move into dry season," Simeral wrote. "The situation is only going to intensify as we move through the summer months. It's hard to pick what's most alarming because there's cause for concern from a variety of angles, such as, impacts to the agricultural sector, diminishing reservoir levels, impacts to ecosystem health, wildfire potential, and impacts to sectors that receive less attention like recreation such as river rafting operations and fishing."

The federal government releases a new Drought Monitor map depicting drought conditions across the country every Thursday, and news organizations and Twitter users often share the latest release, with the map going viral.

With the situation worsening in California, the map has become a poster child for a looming drought as the amount of red indicating extreme drought increases every week. California has seen back-to-back winters marked by dry conditions and major reservoirs across the state are at half-capacity.

The Drought Monitor is a joint effort of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The weekly map isn't a forecast but rather is a reflection of the precipitation from the past week.

While the map takes into account precipitation totals, it indexes a wide array of indicators, including groundwater storage, river levels, soil moisture, satellite-based assessments of vegetation health and more.

The map is a mechanism to measure drought that's mainly applied to agriculture, and the USDA uses it for the basis of decisions about agricultural financial assistance. But the map is used well beyond the agricultural community.

"The weekly map represents a current snapshot of drought conditions nationally and is an integral part of drought planning, preparedness, and mitigation efforts at national, regional, and local levels," Simeral said. "Also, it's used by the general public and the media."