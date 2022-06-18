Latest Sonoma County elections show Engram, Pardo adding to leads in sheriff and judge races

Eddie Engram continued to solidify his slim margin for an outright win in the race for Sonoma County Sheriff, according to the latest results posted for the June 7 primary.

In another close race, Oscar Pardo added to his lead over rival Joe Passalacqua in the race for a judicial seat on the Sonoma Superior Court.

The new tally added 15,552 votes to the returns last updated Wednesday. Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto estimated about 24,000 ballots were left to count, leaving the outcome several races undecided going into the third week after the election.

As 5:30 p.m. Friday, 113,280 ballots had been counted, bringing voter turnout to 37.26%.

Proto estimated turnout would reach 45% once all ballots were counted. The county has 304,008 registered voters.

In the race for judge, Pardo, a civil litigator, had 52.52% of 97,788 votes counted, while Passalacqua, a defense attorney, received 47.48%.

Pardo, reached by phone Friday evening, said he wasn’t ready to claim victory yet, preferring to wait until more results come in.

“I’m being cautious here,” he said. “There’s sort of this outstanding number of votes and it doesn’t seem to get smaller.”

In the race for Sonoma County Sheriff, Engram, an assistant sheriff, had 50.29% of 103,560 votes counted by Friday evening. Carl Tennenbaum, a retired San Francisco police sergeant, received 28.73% and Dave Edmonds, a retired Sheriff’s Office captain, received 13.17%

Engram needs to clear the 50%-plus-one threshold to avoid a November runoff.

Candidates in the race for 2nd District Supervisor also are waiting for more results to come in before declaring any outcome.

Incumbent David Rabbitt continued to hold his edge over his closest opponent Blake Hooper, but Rabbitt’s margin above 50% has dropped by about 3 percentage points over the past two updates, while Hooper has climbed about 3.2%.

Rabbitt had 54.21% of 22,175 votes counted in the race so far, and Hooper had 40.69%.

Encouraged by his standing in later returns, Hooper repeatedly said over recent days that he was committed to waiting for the county to tally its remaining votes.

“I’ve been happy and confident to wait this out patiently,” Hooper said before Friday’s results were posted.

Rabbitt, reached before the Friday update, said he was not worried about the small shift in updates this week and signaled he was confident in the eventual outcome.

“I’m extremely gratified to the voters of the 2nd District for continuing to place their faith in me,” Rabbitt said.

Meanwhile, the race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools remains unchanged and is headed for a runoff between Amie Carter and Brad Coscarelli.

Carter received 44.12% of 96,722 counted votes by Friday and Coscarelli received 34.74%.

