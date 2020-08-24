Latest Sonoma County virus-related fatalities were seniors with underlying health problems

The two latest victims of the coronavirus in Sonoma County were both older people with underlying health conditions, county officials confirmed Sunday.

Their deaths raised the county’s pandemic death toll to 72, with 18 of the fatalities reported last week for a weekly high since the virus emerged in March.

Both of the latest fatalities officials reported late Saturday involved women over 64, said Paul Gullixson, a county spokesman.

One was a resident at a skilled nursing center and she had been hospitalized before she died Aug 11. Residents of senior care homes, either skilled nursing centers or residential care homes, have comprised 80% of the overall county deaths attributed to COVID-19. With her death, 58 of the 72 local virus-related fatalities are senior care home residents.

The second most recent victim, who died Aug. 19, had been living at home, but was hospitalized at the time of her death.

County officials declined to disclose specific information about where the latest two virus victims died or how and when they contracted COVID-19.