Latina artist brings heritage, color in Sonoma County collaborations

Upcoming event: Artwork by Blanca Molina is on display throughout November at Tía María Panadería y Pastelería . Located at 44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. An opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Award-winning graphic designer and illustrator Blanca Molina strives to bring beauty to everything she does. In a profession where first impressions are essential, Santa Rosa’s Molina is a shining star.

Her artistic talents, positive outlook and enthusiasm for her craft are evident in her playful designs on craft beer cans to her sophisticated logos on corporate marketing materials.

“A lot of people say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’ but we do,” she said.

Her job is to represent clients as attractively and effectively as possible, whether the assignment is a wine label, brochure or brand identity. Molina, 32, operates her own design business, Blanca Creative, and several months ago joined Don Sebastiani & Sons as a full-time senior graphic designer.

Her work has caught the attention of businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County, and one of her designs was shared on social media by comedian George Lopez.

A few years ago she was part of a creative team that worked on a 32-page corporate sustainability report, along with a wine bottle packaged in a custom box, for Fetzer Vineyards executives and partners.The project was awarded a 2019 American Graphic Design Award from Graphic Design USA.

Molina loves what she’s doing, but jokes that she doesn’t get much sleep.

A self-described problem-solver with a knack for mathematics, she attended Santa Rosa Junior College and considered becoming an engineer. Ultimately, she decided to blend her talents with her longtime interest in art. In 2015 she earned a bachelor of science degree in graphic design from Sacramento State University.

By the time she graduated she’d already put together an impressive portfolio.

She had an internship with the California Prison Industry Authority in Folsom, designing brochures, banners and posters promoting inmate programs, including their furniture line and license plate factory. She also completed an internship with a small design firm in Fair Oaks that grew into her first on-staff design job.

After earning her degree, she returned to Geyserville, where her family lives. She moved to the North Bay from Jalisco, Mexico when she was 5.

Her parents, Evelia Gutierrez and Jose Luis Molina, “always made sure” she, her younger brother and sister had art supplies on hand during their childhood. She remembers carrying a box of crayons wherever she went.

Heritage represented in art

By the time she was a teen, that early interest in art became a passion.

“I wanted to be an artist. It’s always something I’ve loved doing,” she said. “In high school one of the projects I loved the most was posters. If there was a poster involved, it was going to be beautiful.”

Today her designs can be found on supermarket shelves and even as wearable art. Her colorful, striking poster for Windsor’s recent Día de los Muertos celebration – with a sugar skull featuring lit candles in the eyes, traditional elements and artistic typography – was printed onto black T-shirts with glow-in-the-dark ink.

With hearts, guitars, maracas and orange marigolds, also known as cempasúchils, the artwork “was exactly what we envisioned and wanted,” said the nonprofit’s director, Angelica Nuñez. “Everybody loved the artwork. We actually sold tons of shirts and the artwork has a lot to do with it.”

The commissioned piece not only promoted Windsor’s many Día de los Muertos activities, it helped highlight the importance of the Latin American ritual honoring loved ones.

“It’s very important,” Molina said, to celebrate her heritage. “I bring in things I see. I really like bold and loud and attention-getting.”

At times, she’s unwittingly incorporated Latino images into her work. And her work is an opportunity to share her voice and encourage positivity.

“It’s my way of expression,” she said. “I always show what I think through art.”

Breweries take notice

Fans of Sonoma County’s HenHouse Brewing Company can thank Molina for several designs, including Early Birds (Important Imperial Pale Ancestral Ale), a collaboration with Drake’s Brewing Company that tasked Molina with creating a dinosaur bird with a hen and duck looking up at it. In another HenHouse collaboration, with Seismic Brewing Company, she created a design based on Project Azorian, a 1974 CIA effort to recover a sunken Soviet submarine.

For Project Azorian, a Mexican hot chocolate-inspired pastry stout, she incorporated flavorful ingredients like cardamom, cacao and chili spelled out in the body of colorful fish on the design.

She also completed a HenHouse collaboration with Norwalk Brew House and SLO Brew to honor Gabriel Zavala, the mariachi pioneer who died earlier this year. In a Facebook post announcing the release of the Mariachi Maestro IPA, HenHouse complimented Molina’s “wonderful representation” of the Anaheim mariachi teacher and performer.