Latina artist brings heritage, color in Sonoma County collaborations

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2021, 1:45PM
Blanca Creative

Upcoming event: Artwork by Blanca Molina is on display throughout November at Tía María Panadería y Pastelería. Located at 44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. An opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.

More information: blancacreative.com

Instagram: @blanca.creative

Award-winning graphic designer and illustrator Blanca Molina strives to bring beauty to everything she does. In a profession where first impressions are essential, Santa Rosa’s Molina is a shining star.

Her artistic talents, positive outlook and enthusiasm for her craft are evident in her playful designs on craft beer cans to her sophisticated logos on corporate marketing materials.

“A lot of people say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’ but we do,” she said.

Her job is to represent clients as attractively and effectively as possible, whether the assignment is a wine label, brochure or brand identity. Molina, 32, operates her own design business, Blanca Creative, and several months ago joined Don Sebastiani & Sons as a full-time senior graphic designer.

Her work has caught the attention of businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County, and one of her designs was shared on social media by comedian George Lopez.

A few years ago she was part of a creative team that worked on a 32-page corporate sustainability report, along with a wine bottle packaged in a custom box, for Fetzer Vineyards executives and partners.The project was awarded a 2019 American Graphic Design Award from Graphic Design USA.

Molina loves what she’s doing, but jokes that she doesn’t get much sleep.

A self-described problem-solver with a knack for mathematics, she attended Santa Rosa Junior College and considered becoming an engineer. Ultimately, she decided to blend her talents with her longtime interest in art. In 2015 she earned a bachelor of science degree in graphic design from Sacramento State University.

By the time she graduated she’d already put together an impressive portfolio.

She had an internship with the California Prison Industry Authority in Folsom, designing brochures, banners and posters promoting inmate programs, including their furniture line and license plate factory. She also completed an internship with a small design firm in Fair Oaks that grew into her first on-staff design job.

After earning her degree, she returned to Geyserville, where her family lives. She moved to the North Bay from Jalisco, Mexico when she was 5.

Her parents, Evelia Gutierrez and Jose Luis Molina, “always made sure” she, her younger brother and sister had art supplies on hand during their childhood. She remembers carrying a box of crayons wherever she went.

Heritage represented in art

By the time she was a teen, that early interest in art became a passion.

“I wanted to be an artist. It’s always something I’ve loved doing,” she said. “In high school one of the projects I loved the most was posters. If there was a poster involved, it was going to be beautiful.”

Today her designs can be found on supermarket shelves and even as wearable art. Her colorful, striking poster for Windsor’s recent Día de los Muertos celebration – with a sugar skull featuring lit candles in the eyes, traditional elements and artistic typography – was printed onto black T-shirts with glow-in-the-dark ink.

With hearts, guitars, maracas and orange marigolds, also known as cempasúchils, the artwork “was exactly what we envisioned and wanted,” said the nonprofit’s director, Angelica Nuñez. “Everybody loved the artwork. We actually sold tons of shirts and the artwork has a lot to do with it.”

The commissioned piece not only promoted Windsor’s many Día de los Muertos activities, it helped highlight the importance of the Latin American ritual honoring loved ones.

“It’s very important,” Molina said, to celebrate her heritage. “I bring in things I see. I really like bold and loud and attention-getting.”

At times, she’s unwittingly incorporated Latino images into her work. And her work is an opportunity to share her voice and encourage positivity.

“It’s my way of expression,” she said. “I always show what I think through art.”

Breweries take notice

Fans of Sonoma County’s HenHouse Brewing Company can thank Molina for several designs, including Early Birds (Important Imperial Pale Ancestral Ale), a collaboration with Drake’s Brewing Company that tasked Molina with creating a dinosaur bird with a hen and duck looking up at it. In another HenHouse collaboration, with Seismic Brewing Company, she created a design based on Project Azorian, a 1974 CIA effort to recover a sunken Soviet submarine.

For Project Azorian, a Mexican hot chocolate-inspired pastry stout, she incorporated flavorful ingredients like cardamom, cacao and chili spelled out in the body of colorful fish on the design.

She also completed a HenHouse collaboration with Norwalk Brew House and SLO Brew to honor Gabriel Zavala, the mariachi pioneer who died earlier this year. In a Facebook post announcing the release of the Mariachi Maestro IPA, HenHouse complimented Molina’s “wonderful representation” of the Anaheim mariachi teacher and performer.

In a HenHouse Unruffled podcast featuring Molina, the company’s head of marketing and sales, Sayre Piotrkowski, called her an “essential creative force.”

Josh Staples, HenHouse art director and chief graphic designer, said he’s “hugely stoked” working with Molina. “We love her style. We love the look (she creates). She can do so much with color and type. She’s so consistent, and she’s fast.”

Her artwork quickly captures the attention of beer drinkers; when she designs a label, “It flies,” Staples said. “It’s gone.”

For Molina, it’s all about creativity and problem-solving, with each job presenting a new, welcome challenge.

“I try to make it easy for (clients) to work with me,” she said. “I try to design what they envision.”

More county collaborations

Her portfolio includes work for Jimtown Store in Healdsburg and First California Mortgage Company in Petaluma, where she was an in-house graphic designer. She also designed a “Help California Heal” graphic for their Facebook fire season awareness campaign.

Molina also has worked locally with nonprofits like Corazón Healdsburg and the Healdsburg-based Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County.

She enjoys the variety of clients and assignments.

“I can do playful,” she said, “but a corporate, clean look as well.”

Some of her most joyful work is created for her personal Pokidi Lab line of posters, pins, stickers, earrings and other merchandise that often feature colorful elements inspired by her heritage.

“This is where I let loose,” Molina said.

She celebrates her roots with her vibrant creations, often using florals and embellishments. Molina designed a poster, sugar skull sticker and deck of playing cards with images of prominent 20th century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, her favorite artist.

Social media influence

She sells her Pokidi Lab creations online and at various pop-up events, including the SoCo Market and the Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival, both held in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square.

Her line of posters includes the dramatic digital print “Unwavering Resilience,” a portrait of her father, a vineyard supervisor, shown in dark silhouette against a background of fiery shades of orange. It features silhouettes of crops like grapes and peppers, incorporated with flames.

Molina posted it on Instagram to acknowledge the farmworkers who keep working despite California’s raging wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the artwork George Lopez shared with a wide audience on social media.

“That was pretty exciting,” Molina said.

Today her full-time job with Don Sebastiani & Sons provides a myriad of opportunities. Cynthia Gomez, the company’s vice president of marketing, said Molina is “an absolute joy to work with and her talent is amazing. We feel really lucky to have her.”

Although Molina has only been on the job a few months, she’s made a big impression and is working on numerous projects. Among them, packaging for ready-to-serve Playa Banderas margaritas made with agave wine in flavors like chile-limón and spicy mango that will debut exclusively in Sprouts markets this spring.

“Her depth of design and that personal passion comes through in all her work,” Gomez said. “Her creativity is amazing.”

Molina brings enthusiasm to all her projects, from designing an invitation for a nonprofit gala to illustrating product signage to creating fun stickers for her Pokidi Lab. She considers herself an artist, though “definitely more of a digital artist for sure,” always hopeful her designs will convey beauty.

Molina also shares her message of positivity through her line of “I Am” affirmation cards and quote posters, like one with roses and cacti with the single word, “Latina,” a heart dotting the “i.”

“I always try to uplift people,” she said. “At the end of the day I want to make people smile and make people happy.”

