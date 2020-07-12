Jose Hermosillo was a generous friend and beloved father and grandfather. In May, he was the third Sonoma County resident to die of COVID-19.

After lunch one day back in 1985, Jose Hermosillo walked into the Tex-Mex Video on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa carrying boxes of takeout food, a gift for a stranger.

Gonzalo Esquivel had recently opened the small store renting Mexican and Mexican-American movies in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Hermosillo said he just had lunch with his brother and thought Esquivel might be hungry, working alone in his shop.

Longtime Santa Rosa resident Jose Hermosillo, 66, died May 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. (Hermosillo family)

“He came with food, comida,” Esquivel said. “At that time I didn’t know his name. He didn’t know me and he’s thinking about me and worrying about me. We became friends on that day.“

Togetherness for Hermosillo began with bowls full of spicy menudo, birria or simple caldo de res with his family and his two best friends, Esquivel and Pablo Mendoza of Santa Rosa, who now mourn his loss.

Hermosillo died May 3 from complications of COVID-19 after nearly a week of almost complete isolation at Kaiser Medical Center in Santa Rosa, said his son, also Jose Hermosillo. He had developed pneumonia and ultimately succumbed to acute respiratory distress, according to the sheriff coroner’s office.

His family was kept away out of concerns about the infectious pathogen until his last hour, when his son rushed to the hospital and suited up in protective gear in order to hold his father’s hand as he died.

“I think he knew I was there,” said his 43-year-old son, known in the family by his middle name, Manuel. “I thanked him for everything. He was breathing. I said, ’You can go, Dad. I love you.’ A tear rolled down out of his eye. He took his last breath.”

Jose Manuel Hermosillo in his father's workshop, left, Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Roseland. Hermosillio's father, Jose, 66, was the third person to die of COVID-19 in Sonoma County. Both father and son rebuilt vintage bicycles together in the workshop and shared a close personal bond with one another. His dad's coveralls are on the right. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

A beloved friend, father and grandfather, and reliably the first to suggest gathering over a meal, Hermosillo was the third Sonoma County resident to die from the novel coronavirus, a pandemic that has killed more than a half million people worldwide.

So far, 14 local residents have died from the disease, starting with a 77-year-old Healdsburg man who had been on vacation on the Grand Princess cruise before dying from COVID-19 on March 20. At least five had been living at skilled nursing or other senior care facilities.

Hermosillo, 66, retired with a pension after a nearly four-decade career with Fulton Processors, later called Fulton Valley Farm, a longtime Sonoma County chicken slaughterhouse.

"My dad, he was my best friend,“ the younger Hermosillo said.

I said, ’You can go, Dad. I love you.’ A tear rolled down out of his eye. He took his last breath.” ― Jose “Manuel” Hermosillo, Jose Hermosillo’s son

He lamented that his father had years of life to look forward to despite having diabetes and a 2017 health setback from being hit by a car as he walked in a crossing.

“My dad was a hard worker, a great, great man,” Manuel Hermosillo said. “Everybody that knew my dad loved him ... he would have lived a lot longer.”

His family has yet to hold a memorial because of the pandemic. The plan is to take Hermosillo’s ashes to Mexico once the virus is no longer a threat.

Jose Manuel Hermosillo and his daughter Aleeysa, 6, Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Roseland. Hermosillo's father, Jose, 66, was the third person to die of COVID-19 in Sonoma County. Both father and son rebuilt vintage bicycles together in the workshop and shared a close personal bond with one another. His dad's coveralls are on the right. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

The family does not know for certain how he contracted COVID-19. He was careful to wear a mask, sanitize his hands and rarely left the house apart from trips to FoodMaxx, his son said. One other family member also was diagnosed with the virus, a person described by relatives as having a driftless lifestyle and who would stop by Hermosillo’s home for soda on ice and to watch TV. That relative was isolated for about six weeks at the county’s care site at Sonoma State University and has since tested negative for the disease, Manuel Hermosillo said.

Everyone else in the family, including Hermosillo’s wife, Yolanda Alvarez, would later test negative for the virus, he said.