Latinos shape California. Why are so many sitting out the recall?

LOS ANGELES — The political power of Latinos has never been stronger in California.

They are the largest ethnic group in the state and make up roughly 30% of registered voters. They have propelled Democratic victories in California for decades, helping the party win supermajorities in both houses of the state Legislature, where Latino senators and Assembly members hold powerful positions and pass some of the most immigrant-friendly legislation in the country.

But as Gov. Gavin Newsom tries to prevail in a recall election in a matter of days, the very Latino voters he is relying on appear to be disengaged and ambivalent about the prospect of his being ousted from office.

In 2018, exit polls showed Newsom with support from roughly two-thirds of all Latinos. Now, polling suggests Latinos are almost evenly split on the recall. And so far, just 15% of all registered Latino voters have mailed in their ballots, compared with 29% of white voters, according to Political Data Inc., a Sacramento-based research group.

For many Latino voters, the mixed feelings stem from a continued struggle with the pandemic, as they face higher infection and death rates, as well as unemployment. For others, there is a deep disconnect with the Democratic Party and Newsom himself, a multimillionaire Napa Valley winery owner whom they view as aloof and distant.

Interviews with Latino voters, strategists and advocates throughout the state reveal a frustration among Hispanics that Newsom has never tapped into. The pandemic has further entrenched inequality statewide and deepened the anger over the pervasive class divide Newsom’s wealth only highlights.

Karla Ramirez, at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey, on Sept. 3, 2021. Ramirez said she did not plan to vote in the recall election. As Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election, he has struggled to connect with Hispanic voters, who make up nearly a third of the electorate. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

Karla Ramirez, 43, a Democrat who lives in Downey, a heavily Latino suburb southeast of Los Angeles, said she believed that Newsom had generally handled the pandemic well. But Ramirez, who owns a commercial cleaning business with her husband, said she planned to sit out the race and did not have the wherewithal to pay attention to state politics with the virus still raging. Her 9-year-old daughter and her husband both tested positive for COVID-19 and have been recovering from mild symptoms.

All registered voters received ballots by mail and have the option of either mailing them in, dropping them off at ballot boxes or voting in person from now until Election Day on Sept. 14. Voting by mail is no longer an option for Ramirez.

“I got my ballot, and I tossed it in the trash. I don’t feel I’d be fair,” Ramirez said. “I’m busy making sure my kids get back to school and get vaccinated.”

With just one week to go before ballot boxes close, public polling suggests that Newsom will remain in office. But many see his struggle with Hispanic voters as a troubling warning sign for Democrats both in the state and nationally, a glimpse of the consequences for failing to deeply engage with a vital political force whose allegiance is up for grabs.

Democrats fretted after the 2020 presidential election, when many Hispanic voters in Florida, Texas and other parts of the country swung toward President Donald Trump. But the problem is potentially even more consequential in a state where Latinos make up nearly a third of the electorate.

“The real issue is that Gov. Newsom has not engendered enthusiasm among Latino voters,” said Thomas A. Saenz, the president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, who has been involved in California politics for decades. “That is part of why he is threatened. They have not been motivated by his policies and his practices, and he has utterly failed to address the Latino community as a Latino community and acknowledge its importance in the state.”

Newsom’s campaign aides deny that they have failed to engage or listen to Latino voters. Aides point to his expansion of Medi-Cal to residents older than 50, including immigrants in the country illegally, and a lengthy moratorium on evictions during the pandemic as two key policies they say have helped thousands of Latinos in California. His campaign has repeatedly boasted of appointing Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate, making him the first Latino from the state to serve in that body.

Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom’s campaign, said the governor’s strategy in reaching out to Latino voters had been essentially unchanged. All along, Click said, the campaign viewed Latinos — and young Latinos in particular — as difficult but essential to reach.