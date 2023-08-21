Latino students — many who may feel out of place at universities as they navigate spaces not often occupied by people that look, talk, or have backgrounds similar to theirs — were encouraged to keep dreaming during Saturday’s Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma’s scholarship gala.

In its 54th year, the gala, which was held at the Mary Agatha Furth Center in Windsor, is where the nonprofit Santa Rosa-based farmworker advocacy group announces the winners of its annual scholarship disbursement.

This year, more than $92,000 was distributed among 121 Sonoma County college students Saturday afternoon.

Each student received about $750 that could be put toward tuition, books or other school-related expenses, officials said.

The scholarship funds are raised through anonymous donor contributions, some of which have been made every year for the past 30 years, Latinos Unidos President Zeke Guzman said.

“This happened by the generosity of our community who want to help our students,” he added.

Over 400 students, family members and supporters gathered for the organization’s annual awards event, which has offered low-income and Latino Sonoma County students scholarships since 1969, Guzman said.Q

Guests ate hearty, home-cooked plates of beans, rice and chicken mole as they watched a series of performances by Ballet Folclórico Comunitario Yolotl of Healdsburg and singers Norma La Original and Rafel “El Plebon” Valencia.

One of the scholarship recipients, Laura Jojoa Valencia, 22, served as the event’s student speaker. She said she is grateful for the award as a first-generation college student whose parents were unable to go to school because of few opportunities in their home country.

Originally from Colombia, she and her father moved to Santa Rosa when she was 14.

Now a premed student at UC Davis, double majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology, she hopes to become an internal medicine doctor to help people, such as her father, who live with chronic illnesses.

“The scholarship has definitely lifted the weight off my dad’s shoulders of providing for me, helping me when I’m at school,” she said.

Her advice to other first-generation students like herself: “Don’t tell yourself ‘No.’ Just apply. Let them tell you ‘No.’ Don’t tell yourself ‘No,’ ” she said.

Keynote speaker Pedro De Luna, a teacher at Cali Calmécac Language Academy, a bilingual charter school in Windsor that serves preschool through eighth- grade students, affirmed the challenges students regularly face.

“It’s hard to live with two cultures,” he said. He reminded students to not forget those “who brought them to the dance” — their parents and families who left their home countries with the hope of giving a better life to future generations.

Smiling scholarship recipients and the parents of recipients who are already off to college filed onto the stage where they received their awards from Latinos Unidos board members.

This award “means a lot” to Jesus Rodriguez, 18, who recently graduated from Cloverdale High School and plans to continue at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

Nearby sat his parents, Manuel Rodriguez and Dolores Alfaro, who smiled as they spoke about their son’s accomplishments.

Dolores Alfaro said she was “very happy and very thankful” for this “blessing” that helps students like her son reach their scholastic goals.

“It’s cool how an organization like Latinos Unidos came together to help Latino students, help them financially and put events together — like this,” Jesus Rodriguez said.

