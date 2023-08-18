“This is the only settlement option on the table. If it is rejected, a better deal is extremely unlikely and will only delay payments, if any, to survivors,” a Watts website warned in the run-up to the vote.

Some of the higher profile attorneys who worked on the PG&E case continue to say the Fire Victim Trust was the best outcome for victims of the California fires after the utility ducked into bankruptcy court.

Watts’ role in the deal was particularly scrutinized after news outlets reported his firm was partly funded by the same financial firms he was negotiating against in the bankruptcy. In response to inquiries at the time from Bay Area news outlet KQED, Watts denied a conflict of interest given the wide range of funding sources for his litigation efforts across the country but eventually sent written disclosures to clients.

“Everyone has to be wary of the game, and this game can only happen in the dark, so the big thing about all of this is transparency, transparency, transparency,” said Will Abrams, a Tubbs Fire victim and advocate in Santa Rosa who has frequently argued for stronger conflict checks and disclosures in the bankruptcy proceedings.

“Part of it is understanding that they're coming in to capitalize on these disasters and to make money. That should be the lens that folks are looking at here.”

In an email Monday, Watts said that because of his accumulated wildfire experience in California and elsewhere, he gets calls from lawyers asking him to investigate when such disasters break out, and that’s what happened on Maui.

He highlighted the importance of lawyers’ investigative efforts, which he said were crucial to securing damages for Tubbs Fire victims even though Cal Fire cleared the utility of responsibility.

“While we look at a lot of these disasters, we only pursue wildfire litigation when the facts demonstrate it was utility caused,” he added.

Watts said that the law firm’s continued advocacy with California’s Fire Victim Trust has resulted in more than a billion dollars in additional compensation earmarked for clients.

A long road ahead

Singleton, another big player and Watts ally in the PG&E bankruptcy, predicted that Hawaiian Electric will end up in bankruptcy court quickly if it’s found liable for the flames. The company does not have assets close to those PG&E had before its bankruptcy.

Bloomberg News on Monday put the total value of the Hawaiian utility shares at $3.5 billion. But the publicly traded utility’s stock has plummeted already as questions about its liability for the fires rise.

And in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Hawaiian Electric reported holding around $16.5 billion in assets while carrying more than $14.2 billion in debt and other liabilities, leaving just around $2.3 billion in cash.

“I would anticipate this is going to be a bankruptcy situation,” Singleton said, “I think there will probably be some similarities to what happened in the PG&E case.”

Singleton noted that federal bankruptcy law, which is designed to preserve a company and stabilize markets by ensuring debtors get paid, is not friendly to victims of corporate-caused disasters.

“When you have involuntary debtors like (utility-sparked wildfire victims) it is completely unfair,” he said. “It becomes a situation of how we can get the most favorable deal,” Singleton said.

The attorney, who has defended his support of the PG&E bankruptcy deal by saying it was the best option on the table, said he believes the Fire Victim Trust will ultimately pay people around 75%-80% of their total claims. “Which is fantastic in a bankruptcy but it’s still unfair,” he said.

“It’s innocent victims, and they’re being victimized by the law.”

Singleton said his firm has established a presence on Maui and has several attorneys on the island. On Monday, he said he wasn’t sure exactly how many clients the firm had signed up, but said he believed it was in the neighborhood of “a couple dozen” with more signing up “all the time.”

On Monday, Singleton Schreiber filed a lawsuit on behalf of Lahaina Fire victims against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Hawai'i Electric Light Company and Maui Electric Company over the blazes. It is one of at least three lawsuits so far.

As one among thousands of California wildfire clients of Watts Guerra LLP, Eurotas-Steffy said she has often felt “like a pingpong ball kind of being hit back and forth between different people.”

For the first several months she worked with a helpful paralegal, but since then has been cycled through at least five or six people from Santa Rosa, Texas and elsewhere whenever she reaches out in search of answers or updates.

“I had to reexplain my story every time I had any reason to connect with them,” she said.

At one point, her mother’s payment was withheld in error, and it took more than a year and over a dozen calls and emails to resolve.

“That was super frustrating. I had to jump through so many hoops,” Eurotas-Steffy said. “I didn’t expect to be fighting tooth and nail to get my mom what she deserved, to get my mom what they told me she was getting.”

Watts insisted the firm’s staff of several hundred “answer every inquiry from our clients.”

For his part, Miller said he’s been in constant contact with fire clients over the past six years, advising people as they wait for compensation and navigate a legal process that has been frustrating to attorneys as well.

“People are hurting, and they need questions answered,” he said. “It takes time and not everybody is going to be satisfied, but all you can do is try.”

Ultimately, Eurotas-Steffy doesn’t regret the path she went down.

“I still have to do right by my mom. She lost absolutely everything except for the nightgown she was wearing. So, yeah, I would still do it again. But man, I would be smarter, and I would deal with it differently,” she said.

Her advice for Maui fire victims regarding big law firms?

“I assumed they were my advocate, but you have to be your own advocate.”

