Law school revolt against US News rankings gains steam

First, Yale University's top-ranked law school declared it would end cooperation with the U.S. News & World Report rankings. Within hours, Harvard University's law school, ranked fourth, followed suit. Then, what began as a high-profile protest against the rankings became a mass revolt that now encompasses four University of California law schools, four from the Ivy League and several other big names in legal education.

On Friday, the University of Washington law school, ranked 49th, and the University of Pennsylvania's, ranked sixth, became the latest to join the rebellion.

The U.S. News method for ranking law schools "is unnecessarily secretive and contrary to important parts of our mission," the Carey Law School at U-Penn. said in a statement, citing increased investment in need-based financial aid and efforts to promote careers in public-interest law.

Other law schools have echoed those points, claiming that the ranking formula rewards those that recruit affluent students, who tend to take on less debt, and fails to give proper credit to schools that recruit students from modest economic backgrounds and prepare them for careers in academia or public service. Russell Korobkin, interim dean of UCLA's law school, ranked 15th, said on Nov. 22 that his school would not submit information for the ranking exercise this year because he had concluded that "honoring our core values comes at a cost in rankings points."

For at least some schools that opt out of answering questions, there could be risks. Their ranking could fall - a bit or a lot - and that could be a turnoff, theoretically, for potential students who want a prestige degree and worry about their job prospects after graduation. Many also consult the rankings in the hope that enrolling at a particular school will help them make an impact in the profession.

Behind the scenes, law deans say, U.S. News is reaching out to them about their concerns.

"They have a business to run, and right now, they have a crisis of credibility," said Austen Parrish, law dean at the University of California at Irvine. He said U.S. News representatives called him to discuss criticism after Parrish announced the school would decline to answer questions for the next version of the ranking.

In a brief statement to The Washington Post, U.S. News said Friday it will continue to rank all fully accredited law schools, regardless of whether schools provide the data it seeks.

"The methodology for our rankings has evolved over the last 30 years and will continue to evolve to meet the needs of all students," U.S. News said. It said details about any changes would be made closer to the release of the next set of law school rankings in the spring.

Complaints from the law deans echo perennial criticisms of the U.S. News rankings in other spheres of higher education. There is no sign yet that their revolt will spread to become a more generalized boycott of U.S. News rankings of undergraduate and graduate programs. But it has seized the attention of university leaders across the country and elevated long-standing grievances about a process that relies on sometimes-flawed data and tends to reward wealth and prestige.

"There are ongoing discussions around rankings participation," the University of Michigan said in a statement. Its law school, ranked 10th, announced a pullout on Nov. 20.

Hal S. Stern, provost of UC-Irvine, said the public university has no plans to end cooperation with the U.S. News undergraduate rankings. "We are in support of providing information that allows parents and students to make good choices," Stern said.

U.S. News ranks UC-Irvine 34th among national universities for its undergraduate program, and it ranks the law school 37th, in a six-way tie with counterparts at UC-Davis, Boston College, Fordham University, the University of Utah and Wake Forest University.

The UC-Davis law school joined the rankings revolt on Monday. UC-Berkeley's law school, ranked ninth, had done so on Nov. 17, one day after the thunderclap from schools at Yale and Harvard.

Erwin Chemerinsky, UC-Berkeley's law dean, said Yale's announcement spurred him to act on his own deep concerns about the rankings. He also consulted with university leaders. "I was so pleased that the chancellor, the provost, without hesitation, said they supported what I was doing," Chemerinsky said.

The ranking rebellion then picked up steam with a sudden cascade of statements from law schools at Stanford (ranked second), Columbia (fourth), Duke (11th), Northwestern (13th) and Georgetown (14th) universities.

Asked whether it is worried the rebellion might affect other rankings it publishes, U.S. News said: "Our focus is on the students and how we can best provide comparative information that allows them to assess all institutions equally. We will continue to pursue our journalistic mission of ensuring that students can rely on the best and most accurate information, using the rankings as one factor in their school search."