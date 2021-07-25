Law sponsored by state Sen. McGuire buys time for property owners

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law a bill introduced by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, that will allow additional pandemic relief for the state’s property owners.

SB 219, which McGuire set in motion in January, amends the California tax code to give local authorities more leeway in waiving delinquent property tax fees, if the property owner can demonstrate hardship based on the shelter-in-place orders of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This commonsense legislation empowers local tax collectors and grants them the authority to cancel delinquent tax penalties if the payment was late due to the stay at home orders,” McGuire wrote in a statement.

No state senator or member of the Assembly voted against SB 219 during its path to Newsom.

Existing property law authorizes a county auditor or tax collector to cancel any charges for tax delinquency if the office finds that the failure to make a timely payment is due to reasonable cause and circumstances beyond the taxpayer’s control.

McGuire’s bill expands that authorization to shelter-in-place issues if the owner pays the principal no later than June 30 of the fiscal year in which the bill first became delinquent.

As an “urgency statute,” SB 219 takes effect immediately.

