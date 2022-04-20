Lawmakers, experts hold town hall discussion on opioids

A North Bay state senator will host a virtual town hall meeting later this month to discuss California’s ongoing battle against opioids, including fentanyl.

Sen. Bill Dodd, a Democrat from Napa, will host the April 26 meeting, which will include California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other health care experts and community leaders.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that opioids have been linked to the vast majority of the 100,306 drug overdoses, which occurred in this country during a 12-month period that ended in April 2021.

About 10,000 of those overdoses happened in California, according to Dodd’s office.

The town hall begins 6 p.m. April 26 and will be accessible via Dodd’s website and Facebook page, sonomatv.org and KSVY.org.

Questions can be submitted by calling (707) 933-9133 or by email at townhall@ksvy.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi