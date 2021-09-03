North Coast lawmakers gearing up to battle coal export proposal tied to Humboldt

North Coast lawmakers are frantically trying to block a secretive effort to restore an unusable stretch of North Coast Railroad for high-volume coal shipments from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana to Humboldt Bay for export overseas.

A plan state Sen. Mike McGuire is calling the “toxic coal train” would allow transport of coal shipped through Utah and west from Sacramento and Vallejo through the North Bay along the SMART Train tracks and beyond to the port at Eureka.

Lawmakers say the proposal, first made public by the Lost Coast Outpost, not only would run tens of millions of tons of coal along unstable ground past critical water ways, it would extend the reliance on coal as an energy source, contributing to greenhouse gas production at dirty fuels need to be abandoned.

“The train tracks are literally just feet away from the drinking water source for nearly one million Californians — the Russian and Eel River,” said McGuire, D-Healdsburg.

The proposal came to light through filings with the federal Surface Transportation Board in which the North Coast Railroad Authority is seeking permission to abandon dilapidated, unused rail lines between Willits and several end points in Humboldt County. The goal is to convert that right of way for completion of the 320-mile Great Redwood Trail connecting San Francisco and Humboldt Bay for use by hikers, cyclists and equestrians. McGuire is among those spearheading the project.

But federal law prioritizes the use of rail lines for railroad use. In response to the NCRA petition, a recently formed entity called the North Coast Railroad Company LLC filed an offer to rehabilitate the track for its preferred use.

In a formal “Offer of Financial Assistance,” attorneys for the limited-liability corporation said the company was “capitalized to the tune of $1.2 billion,” with “thoroughly-developed plans to restore the Line and deploy it in the transportation of high-volume shipments by rail over the Line.”

McGuire and U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman said their understanding that the freight would be coal from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana, the largest source of coal in the United States, came in part through conversations about a visit to the region by Utah Sen. David Hinkins and others who McGuire said were “secretly courting local elected officials, as well as local business representatives,” in Humboldt County.

Coal interests in the Powder River Basin have for decades eyed Asian markets as an export destination for coal. The desire to ship to China and other Asian nations that continue to build coal-fired power plants has heightened as domestic markets have declined.

In the last decade, Powder River Basin boosters — from coal companies to the Crow Indian Tribe to the state of Wyoming itself — have pushed at least six coal port proposals in California, Washington and Oregon. None of those proposals has succeeded, with most failing after local and state authorities raise environmental or other objections to the ports.

It’s still unclear who is behind the North Coast Railroad Company, they said, fact McGuire described as highly offensive.

“We know this North Coast Rail line was built upon some of the most unstable soils on earth,” he added, noting that a portion of derailed freight train still lies in the middle of the Eel River, where it landed after a section of Eel River canyon washed out in 1998.

“Now this corporation is going to propose tens of millions of tons of coal to thunder through Novato, to thunder through Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Larkfield, Windsor, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Ukiah, Willits — tens of thousands of tons of coal coming through the hearts of our communities. It’s offensive, and we’re going to fight this with every bone in our bodies.”

Huffman, D-San Rafael, said the Surface Transportation Board “and the whole world” needed to understand that “anyone who tries to do this will be walking into a buzz saw.”

“I’ve been gratified by all of the opposition that has just gone to DEFCON 4 instantly, but one of those opponents is going to be the Graton (Rancheria) Tribe, because that area along Highway 37 is a special place for them, an ancestral land, and I know they are mobilized to put their resources into the fight.”

Huffman said the last attempt to ship coal out of California through Richmond was defeated, and that the new proposal reflects “the kind of dire straits the coal industry is in.”

“And this is good,” he said. “We should aspire to be part of closing the door on this industry.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

