Lawmakers make yet another attempt at federal tax relief for wildfire victims

California lawmakers have introduced yet another version of a bill meant to relieve wildfire victims from paying federal taxes on compensation they received for lives, homes and businesses lost in recent blazes.

Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, first introduced a version of the bill in March 2022 to help survivors of fires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. avoid taxation on settlement payments.

That bill stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee, and another version introduced at the beginning of the year failed to progress.

Thompson said the latest form, HR 4970, was drafted to have a better chance of passing.

“My goal is the same. I want to make sure my constituents and others throughout our area that lost homes and were compensated through the (Fire Victim Trust) aren’t taxed on the compensation,” he said.

“It remains a major priority for myself and Congressman LaMalfa.”

The original legislation was written to benefit claimants in the Fire Victim Trust, the fund set up out of PG&E’s bankruptcy to compensate losses for fires started by its equipment between 2015 and 2018. More recently, for broader appeal, bill sponsors were toying with expanding the measure to provide tax relief on any disaster payouts with a guilty party.

Now, it would apply specifically to victims who receive wildfire-related payouts from January 2020 through the end of 2025.

As congressional negotiations play out, tens of thousands of fire victims have been left in a state of limbo and confusion as they wait to find out if they’ll have to keep forking over chunks of the money meant to repay their losses. Declaring payments as income has also pushed some into new tax brackets potentially jeopardizing essential benefits.

Not all damages are taxable, and certain disaster payment exemptions can greatly reduce tax liability victims face. But, provisions are case-specific and require expertise, and often additional costs, to navigate.

It’s been yet another setback for those who have waited years to be made whole.

“This should be bipartisan. It should be a no-brainer,” said 2017 Tubbs Fire victim and advocate Will Abrams. He emphasized the importance of calling out the corporate actors behind the disasters in legislation meant to redress injustice after injustice.

“Why do we continue to have to explain why fire victims shouldn’t be taxed,” said Richard Lane, a Tubbs Fire survivor who has been a vocal driver of tax relief efforts, along with many other victims. He recently helped organize a letter-writing campaign that saw about 2,500 letters of support sent from Sonoma County to members of Congress and key committees.

“Every time there’s a new bill, we have to start over again,” he said.

Thompson said the new scope was a concession to limit the price tag assigned to the legislation by government fiscal analysts who consider the exempted taxes as lost federal revenue.

At the same time, the updated language could now capture fire victims like those hit by the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama Counties and some fires in Arizona and Colorado, so long as their compensation comes in before 2026.

The limited time frame is a disappointment to Lane when he thinks of future fire survivors.

“An entity like PG&E will burn down another neighborhood and to think that victims will have to go through all this again,” he said.

Just six weeks ago, an investigation found a detached Xcel Energy power line was at least partly responsible for starting Colorado’s 2021 Marshall Fire that killed two people and burned more than 1,000 homes and businesses. The utility is facing multiple lawsuits.

Still, the legislation would at least give a blueprint for future bills, according to Jennifer Gray Thompson, CEO of After The Fire USA, a nonprofit that helps communities navigate wildfires and their aftermath.

“I feel like we’ve been boxing for two years and what it comes down to is we really need to see relief for people. Would I have liked to see justice for all disaster survivors? Absolutely. But, we have to deliver,” she said. In February, Gray Thompson led a delegation of fire survivors and local leaders to Washington, D.C., to lobby for the previous bill.

“Progress has to beat perfection right now.”

California lawmakers got rid of state taxes on fire victim settlements last fall. In June, a bill introduced by California Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire to exempt any 2019 Kincade Fire compensation from state income taxes was rolled into and approved with the state budget.

Thompson said he still hopes to pass the federal legislation before many Californians’ extended tax deadline in October this year. He expects it’ll be packaged with other tax provisions, likely as part of broader disaster relief. Last year’s bill was blocked when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposed the inclusion of any tax provisions in the spending bill.

“The thing with the new bill is that there is some kind of movement going on,” Lane said. “They are trying to do something — that’s the hopeful part — balanced with how come we haven’t gotten it done already?”

