Lawmakers strike $106 million deal for fueling hydrogen cars, trucks — even though hardly anyone drives one

California lawmakers have reached a deal that would set aside 15% of funds from a billion-dollar climate program to help companies build fueling stations for hydrogen cars and trucks.

After months of debate, Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, a Democrat from San Bernardino, said legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed on a compromise for the funding. An estimated $106 million will be spent on new hydrogen fueling stations through July 2030, according to the California Hydrogen Coalition.

The state Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on the deal tonight as part of a bill that reauthorizes fees for the Clean Transportation Program, which funds infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles. The fees are paid by car owners —$2 car registration fees and $4 smog abatement fees.

The 15% carveout comes even though hardly anyone drives fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen: Californians own only about 12,000 of them, about 1% of the 1.1 million zero-emission vehicles on the road today.

Only two hydrogen models are currently being sold in dealerships, the Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo, and sales are sluggish. Many major automakers have said they plan to produce only battery-powered cars.

The new stations also would be available for medium- and heavy-duty trucks powered by hydrogen. But some experts say electric trucks are competing heavily for that segment, so the future market for hydrogen fueling stations is uncertain.

Teresa Cooke, executive director of the California Hydrogen Coalition, called the deal a win. The lobbying group for hydrogen supporters and suppliers — which includes Chevron, Shell and Toyota — originally sought nearly three times the amount they will now receive: They wanted about $300 million to create a statewide network of 1,000 fueling stations, which they said would encourage more people to purchase the zero-emission cars.

“It’s just the beginning, though, and now we have a lot more work to do with this technology and within this policy area,” Cooke said.

A Newsom spokesman said the governor supports the funding agreement. “This is a big deal in the fight against climate change. It’ll help build more electric vehicle chargers and hydrogen fueling stations, improve their accessibility and reliability, and cut air pollution,” said Alex Stack. “Governor Newsom looks forward to it reaching his desk.”

But Ethan Elkind, director of the climate program at the Center for Law, Energy & the Environment at UC Berkeley Law, told CalMatters that the set-aside is “largely a waste of money” for an “industry that has not proved itself after well over a decade of subsidy in California.”

Elkind added that while the state may have more hydrogen trucks in the future, there is “a much more immediate need to scale up chargers for electric trucks, which the state is really behind on deploying.”

“It’s too bad the Legislature had to make this compromise with hydrogen interests,” Elkind told CalMatters, “but that’s the nature of the sausage-making.”

Since the program raises money through vehicle registration and other fees, the funding bill needs two-thirds of lawmakers’ votes to be approved: 54 out of 80 in the Assembly and 27 out of 40 in the Senate.

The program will provide about $1.2 billion for all zero-emission vehicle infrastructure through 2035. Funds have explicitly been set aside for hydrogen fueling stations since 2013, when lawmakers approved a 20% annual carveout for them.

But since then, electric vehicles have dominated the market for zero-emission cars and environmentalists say the set-aside for hydrogen technology should be dropped altogether so more money would go toward battery charging stations instead. Only 1,767 fuel cell cars powered by hydrogen have been sold in California this year. Last year’s sales declined 20%, although sales are up this summer. Californians already own more than 760,000 battery-powered electric cars, with sales increasing.

So far, the California Energy Commission has spent $202 million for hydrogen fueling stations. The state’s funding has helped create a network of 65 hydrogen fueling stations, 20 of them in Los Angeles County. Driving a hydrogen car outside of California is virtually impossible: One other public hydrogen fueling station exists in the U.S., and it’s in Hawaii.