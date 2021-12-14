Lawsuit accuses Sheriff’s Office employees of supplying fentanyl in inmate’s 2020 overdose death

The family of a woman who died in the Sonoma County Detention Center in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office and a number of county officials, alleging she died overdosing on narcotics authorities should have kept out of the county’s jail.

In the lawsuit, filed Dec. 9 in U.S. District Court on behalf of the family of Amber Marcotte, attorneys Lyn Agre and Edward Shapiro of San Francisco, and Elizabeth Grossman of Berkeley, contend the Sheriff’s Office and other county agencies have a “culture of lawlessness” that makes it possible for county employees and others associated with the jail to bring illicit narcotics such as, fentanyl, into the facility.

The suit goes on to accuse the various defendants of failing to ensure inmate safety and protection from harm, as well as failing to properly monitor the actions of inmates and jail staff.

“The county and Sheriff Department’s policy of knowingly providing insufficient security and drug interdiction measures at the jail puts inmates in danger of relapse, overdose, and — as in the case of Ms. Marcotte — death,” the complaint reads.

It also accuses the Sheriff’s Office of violating its own protocol when its investigators reviewed Marcotte’s death.

According to the suit, department policy states that in the instance of an inmate’s death an outside agency should lead a probe into what happened to “ensure ... the employer agency ... does not have ... overall responsibility for the criminal investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office and lawyers for the county could not be immediately reached for comment Monday on the accusations contained in the lawsuit.

At the time of Marcotte’s Oct. 29, 2020 death, the Sheriff’s Office initially said Marcotte, who had been jailed since July 2020 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, died due to “a medical emergency.”

“We send our condolences to Marcotte's family and friends during this difficult time,” office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said in a statement the day following Marcotte’s death.

According to the lawsuit, at around 4:30 a.m., Marcotte’s cellmate was found unresponsive outside their cell. Marcotte, who was subsequently found inside the cell, had already died. The cellmate was hospitalized and survived.

As of Monday, data from the California Attorney General’s Office stated that the cause and manner of Marcotte’s death is “pending investigation.”

However, according to the lawsuit, the Napa County Coroner’s Office, which conducted Marcotte’s autopsy, identified her cause of death as “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

The Napa County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to questions Monday.

Marcotte had a history of substance abuse, according to the lawsuit, and was seeking mental health treatment in the detention center.

The lawsuit contends that because she was detained months before and was being held in a locked area, Marcotte had no means of acquiring drugs other than from someone else. Additionally, the lawsuit states, the jail was closed at the time to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fentanyl that killed Ms. Marcotte must have entered the jail through someone who had access to the interior of the jail, which at the time could have only been a Sonoma County employee or contractor,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states that after learning of his daughter’s death, Marcotte’s father killed himself that same day by jumping off the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo.

The suit seeks damages on behalf of Marcotte’s remaining survivors, her brother and her 3-year-old daughter.

“Plaintiffs have been deprived of the life-long love, companionship, comfort, support, society, care, and sustenance ... and will continue to be so deprived for the remainder of their natural lives,” according to the suit.

Sheriff Mark Essick and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are also listed as defendants to the suit.

The plaintiffs have filed a similar lawsuit in Sonoma County Superior Court.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.