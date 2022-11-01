Lawsuit filed in death of man shot by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy

Family members of David Peláez-Chavez, who was killed three months ago by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy, filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the man’s civil rights were violated in the fatal shooting.

The 15-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Northern District of California, seeks unspecified damages from Sonoma County and Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dietrick, who shot Peláez-Chavez on July 29.

“What’s in doubt and what we alleged is whether there was any possible justification for the killing,” civil rights attorney Izaak Schwaiger, who represents the plaintiffs, said Monday.

Dietrick and a Sonoma County spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment Monday night.

The lawsuit contends Dietrick violated Peláez-Chavez’s right to be free of excessive force and alleges that the deputy’s actions caused the Lake County man to suffer pain and fear before his death.

It also accuses Sonoma County of encouraging excessive force, inadequately training deputies, hiring staff with problematic histories and maintaining poor procedures to report and investigate deputies who misbehave.

Peláez-Chavez was shot three times by Dietrick, who, along with Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Powers, chased the 36-year-old farmworker for 45 minutes over rugged terrain near Geyserville.

Authorities said a barefoot Peláez-Chavez fled into the woods after he tried to break into a home and then stole two vehicles in Knights Valley.

Powers is not named in the lawsuit and Schwaiger noted that Powers attempted to deescalate the situation by trying to communicate with Peláez-Chavez in Spanish.

“I think he was practicing proper police tactics,” Schwaiger said of Powers.

Peláez-Chavez was holding a hammer and a garden tiller when the deputies caught up to him and he appeared to be hunched over when Dietrick shot him, according to video footage captured on the deputies’ body cameras.

In September, the Sheriff’s Office publicly released the footage of the entire incident.

According to the lawsuit, one of Dietrick’s bullets struck Peláez-Chavez in the head.

Officials have said Peláez-Chavez did not obey the deputies’ orders to drop what he carried and in his final moments he picked up a rock and made a motion to throw it at the deputies. Still, others who have viewed the footage dispute that claim and say the video is not definitive.

“David’s death was unnecessary,” his family’s lawsuit states. “While his behavior was strange and erratic, he posed no more than a hypothetical threat to anyone. Despite his bizarre behavior, at no time did he try to hurt a soul. He was plainly in an altered mental state — whether because of drugs or because of a mental health crisis is unknown at this time. He was barefoot, exhausted, and had nowhere to go. Time and distance were on the deputies’ side. Deadly force simply was not an option.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department launched a criminal investigation into the shooting as controversy arose after the California Attorney General’s Office declined to look into the case.

Under Assembly Bill 1506, which became state law last year, the attorney general and the California Department of Justice are required to investigate deadly force by law enforcement officers against unarmed civilians.

The state AG’s Office announced it would not investigate the death of Peláez-Chavez and, in September, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office requested clarification on how the state agency reached its conclusion.

Also in September, the Community Advisory Council of Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach — the Sheriff’s Office’s watchdog agency — issued a letter urging the AG’s Office to reconsider its refusal to investigate.

Last month, Attorney General Rob Bonta told The Press Democrat his office would not investigate because Peláez-Chavez did not meet the definition of unarmed since he appeared to be picking up a rock when he was shot.

Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, who sponsored AB 1506, told The Press Democrat he plans to bring a bill requiring the DOJ to investigate every law enforcement-related death statewide, regardless of whether it was a shooting death or whether the civilian was armed.

Community Advisory Council members have also lamented the status of Measure P, the measure voters approved in November 2020, which was designed to grant IOLERO, the county watchdog agency, broad new powers to investigate allegations of wrongdoing involving the Sheriff’s Office.

It faced legal hurdles in the aftermath of its approval, but finally went into effect, unchallenged, in June when Sonoma County leaders and sheriff’s unions reached an agreement to allow it to move forward.

Critics say the current version of Measure P is watered down and, among other things, requires IOLERO to wait for the Sheriff’s Office to conduct its investigations into deputy actions before an independent investigation can take place.

Reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi