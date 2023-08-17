Lawsuit: Santa Rosa officer ‘stomped’ on man’s head before he died

A Santa Rosa police officer “stomped” on a man’s head the morning he died in 2021 when authorities tried to arrest him in a Roseland neighborhood, an attorney said.

The officer, Nicholas Madarus, has been added to a federal lawsuit filed in September 2022 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that names the city and four other police staff in the Nov. 18, 2021, death of Jordon Pas.

Madarus’ involvement is detailed in an updated complaint discussed Thursday during a case management conference.

“The case has taken a very drastic turn, I think,” the family’s Oakland-based attorney, Ben Nisenbaum, said during the discussion.

The series of events is depicted in body cam footage, which the Santa Rosa Police Department released in December 2021. Though multiple angles are shown, it’s unclear if anyone stomped on Pas’ head.

The lawsuit’s complaint alleges wrongful death, excessive force, emotional distress, assault and battery, inadequate police training and violation of civil rights to a familial relationship.

In addition to Madarus, the lawsuit names the city, Sgt. Matthew Crosbie and officers Jonathan Morgan, Robert Moore and Frank Sedeno.

Thursday’s conference lasted about 20 minutes and discussions were scheduled to continue Oct. 26.

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2024.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. I don’t disagree with counsel the facts have changed,” Santa Rosa Assistant City Attorney Adam Abel said during the conference.

“That’s a big change,” Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said in response.

The night Jordon Pas died

The events leading to Pas’ death began about 1:20 a.m. Nov. 18, 2021.

Residents reported hearing gunfire and seeing an armed man on Inglewood Drive, and then on Peach Court, which is parallel to Inglewood.

According to a report by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office, a Peach Court homeowner heard multiple gunshots and, from an upstairs window, saw Pas jump on and slide across the hood of a Honda sedan before firing a gun into the air and running across the street.

The homeowner said Pas appeared to be talking erratically to himself before jumping over a white picket fence into some grass. He emerged without the gun.

The family maintains Pas was suffering a mental health episode and the threat from a shotgun had passed by the time officers arrived to take him into custody.

Nine officers confronted Pas on Peach Court and he had armed himself with a large landscape paver.

Police deployed a stun gun at least twice, while attempting to put Pas in handcuffs.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan deployed the stun gun each time, while Crosbie and the other officers held Pas to the ground.

“As Pas was still being Tazed, and while he was still on his knees and forearms, Officer Madarus ran up to Pas and kicked him in the back of his head and neck area,” according to the lawsuit. “Madarus’ downward stomp on Mr. Pas caused Pas’ head to whiplash forward and slam into the ground.”

The lawsuit adds Madarus did not ease force to adjust to Pas’ lack of resistance and “maliciously” stomped his head, forcing it to slam onto the ground.

“The only available space around Mr. Pas at this time was the head area,” according to the complaint. “Plaintiffs contend the stomps to Mr. Pas’ head by defendant Madarus were intentional, as Mr. Pas was not moving his head sideways in a significant enough manner that he would have accidentally moved his head under defendant Madarus’ boot if defendant Madarus were instead trying to stomp on Mr. Pas’ shoulder.”

Officers continued to restrain Pas as he struggled to breathe and Morgan deployed a stun gun a third time, according to the lawsuit.

Pas lost consciousness and he was pronounced dead at a hospital at 2:17 a.m.

Aftermath

In June 2022, a Sonoma County Coroner’s investigation ruled Pas died from “cardiac arrest in (a) setting of physical struggle with law enforcement, application of conducted electrical weapon, and acute cocaine intoxication.”

The sergeant and eight officers were placed on administrative leave following Pas’ death, but returned to work after two weeks.

One year ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced none of them would face criminal charges in Pas’ death.

“Lethal force is that which creates a substantial risk of death or great bodily injury. No conduct on the part of the officers created a substantial risk of death or great bodily injury,” the report stated.

An internal investigation by the Police Department also concluded everyone followed protocol the morning of Nov. 18, 2021.

The lawsuit was filed just under a year after Pas died. It states he is survived by his wife and children.

In a response to the allegations, ahead of Thursday’s hearings, the defense argued in a case management statement, “The Defendant Officers made every effort to de-escalate the situation and take Decedent into custody safely, but he never complied with any commands.

“As a result, to the extent that any force was used in detaining decedent, it was privileged in the lawful defense of the officers on scene and third parties.”

