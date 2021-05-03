Lawyers for Esther Lemus claim person linked to Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli might be trying to leak incriminating sex video

Attorneys for Windsor Town Councilwoman Esther Lemus sent a letter last week to a criminal lawyer for Mayor Dominic Foppoli demanding that any potentially compromising video or videos of Lemus that might be in his possession not be distributed in any form.

If such material does exist, according to a copy of the emailed letter given to The Press Democrat on Sunday, the footage was recorded without her consent and could be evidence of sexual crimes against her by Foppoli or others.

Lemus, a Sonoma County prosecutor, last month became the sixth of seven women to publicly accuse Foppoli of sexual assault, widening the scope of a scandal that continues to engulf Sonoma County’s fourth-largest city. Sexual assault and rape allegations against Foppoli were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle on April 8.

Lemus last month told The Press Democrat that she suspects Foppoli slipped her drugs into alcoholic drinks to facilitate sex without her consent, leading to sexual assaults in February and August 2020. She said the second assault took place at Foppoli’s winery and involved a friend of his. The encounter was recorded on a tasting room video camera, Lemus said, and used to pressure her into not disclosing the earlier incident. Lemus took her accusations to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office after the Chronicle published its initial story.

Foppoli has repeatedly denied Lemus’ accusations and those brought by the other women. Also, Foppoli last month publicly accused Lemus of pressuring him into an “intimate experience” and threatened his political career if he told anyone of their “interaction.” Lemus called his allegation absurd given that Foppoli was mayor.

Oscar Pardo, an attorney for Lemus, emailed the cease-and-desist letter to Foppoli’s Santa Rosa lawyer, Orchid Vaghti, on Friday night. In addition to not disseminating any compromising videos, the letter calls for Foppoli to preserve any videos and other potential evidence related to sexual assault allegations Lemus has raised against Foppoli.

Attorneys representing Lemus told a Press Democrat reporter Sunday they do not know whether any video or videos actually exist.

“The concern is that if they do exist, they are evidence of a crime and should be turned over to law enforcement and not disseminated to further traumatize the victim,” said Traci Carrillo, an attorney for Lemus.

Her attorneys sent the letter to Foppoli’s lawyer after they said they were contacted last week by at least one Bay Area media outlet that said an “operative” for Foppoli had been “shopping around to leak” to the press a compromising video or videos of Lemus. Carrillo said she also heard from a few “people who run in political circles” that Foppoli had hired a representative with political ties to bring the videos to the media.

Foppoli, in a text on Sunday, confirmed he had seen the cease-and-desist email, but declined to comment on it or whether any such video or videos exist.

Vaghti, his defense lawyer attorney, said Sunday she represents Foppoli in potential criminal matters and therefore would not comment on civil issues such as the cease and desist letter. She would not say whether she forwarded the emailed letter to Foppoli’s civil attorney, Los Angeles-based Bethany Kristovich.

A reporter’s calls to Kristovich were not returned Sunday and she did not reply to an email.

Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia declined to comment about any purported video or videos in question and or say whether such material is part of the sheriff’s ongoing investigation into the accusations against Foppoli.

The California Attorney General’s Office has taken over the potential prosecution of the case, after Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused her own office, because Lemus works as a deputy district attorney.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian