Lawyers say women in Santa Rosa vandalism case were falsely accused

A famous civil rights attorney who’s represented defendants in some of California’s most high-profile cases will represent one of three Santa Rosa women suspected of vandalizing the former home of an ex-Santa Rosa Police officer who testified in support of the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd.

The women, Amber Lucas, 35, Rowan Dalbey, 20, and Kristen Aumoithe, 34, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on May 11 on suspicion of felony conspiracy to commit a crime and felony vandalism.

San Francisco attorney Tony Serra will represent Dalbey, according to a news release from the three women’s attorneys. Serra’s past clients include Huey Newton, a Black Panther leader accused of murdering an Oakland Police officer in 1967; Chinatown gang leader Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow; and one of the defendants in the 2016 Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire. Serra’s clients have also included environmentalist Judy Bari, members of the Hells Angels and Symbionese Liberation Army.

Attorney Vincent Barrientos, one of the attorneys for a second defendant in the Ghost Ship fire case, will represent Aumoithe.

Lucas, a local social media wine and lifestyle influencer, has retained Sonoma County attorneys Lauren Mendelsohn and Omar Figueroa.

All three women have participated in local Black Lives Matter protests seeking reforms among local law enforcement.

The news release, emailed to The Press Democrat Thursday afternoon, says the activists were falsely accused in the case.

“These Black Lives Matter activists are innocent of the bogus charges for which they were arrested: leaving blood and a pig’s head at the former residence of Derek Chauvin’s expert,” Barrientos said.

The women’s arrests were connected to the April 17 vandalism of a west Santa Rosa home, in which police were told a group of people dressed in black clothing splattered blood on the front of the home and left a pig’s head on the front porch, police said.

The home used to be the former residence of Barry Brodd, the former Santa Rosa cop turned police use-of-force consultant who testified that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was reasonable in how he restrained George Floyd.

Less than an hour later, the “Agraria” hand sculpture outside the Santa Rosa Plaza was found covered in animal blood.

Chauvin, who was later convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd said “I can’t breathe” before going unresponsive and dying.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said Brodd’s expert testimony did not reflect the values of his department.

Brodd also taught aspiring police officers at the Santa Rosa Junior College’s Public Safety Center between 1973 to 2013.

