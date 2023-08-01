A Laytonville man drowned after jumping into a portion of the river near Dos Rios Monday afternoon, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Sasso, 54, was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. Monday after being removed from the river near Highway 162 in an area just southwest of Covelo.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t name the river where the drowning occurred, but the Middle Fork Eel River runs through the area.

About 4:40 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol and Round Valley Tribal officers responded to a report about a possible drowning.

An investigation determined Sasso was with a friend and he jumped from a rock about 25 to 30 feet above the river.

He landed in a section of the river about 25 to 30 feet deep, appeared to be in distress and sunk to the bottom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There was no cell service in the area and nearby road workers were notified before authorities were contacted.

The Little Lake Fire Department’s swift water rescue team retrieved Sasso, who was Mendocino County’s at least third drowning victim in about a month.

On July 1, a 5-year-old girl drowned in the Eel River in Covelo

Later, on July 22, a Ukiah man drowned in the Russian River off Eastside Potter Valley Road, about 7 miles east of Calpella.

