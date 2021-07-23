Laytonville man suspected of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon

A Laytonville man was arrested this week suspected of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon after an argument over child custody.

Casey Riggs, 32, was arrested Monday night and booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was held on $150,000 bail, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Riggs, following an argument over child custody with a 27-year-old Willits woman with whom he shares two children, drove the kids to his residence on Woodman Creek Road.

After the woman followed him there, Riggs allegedly hit her in the face several times, briefly choked her and pulled her through the house by the hair. He also fired a total of three shots over her head, two from a rifle and one from a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Responding to a domestic violence call, deputies found three guns in plain view — an SKS-type semiautomatic rifle, a loaded pump-action rifle and the .45 caliber handgun, which was in an open drawer in the bedroom where one of the children was sleeping.

Riggs was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a restraining order, the department said. A records check determined that two of the firearms were previously reported stolen.

Deputies located the children in a safe condition.

Riggs was arrested on a variety of charges including domestic violence battery, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, vandalism, using a firearm during a felony, grand theft and possessing a firearm in violation of a court order.

