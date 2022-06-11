LCD Soundsystem announces 8 shows in SF Bay Area

LCD Soundsystem, the dance-rock band hailing from Brooklyn, announced Friday eight San Francisco Bay Area shows in August.

The electronic band with a big local following will perform four shows (Aug. 16 to 19) at the Fox Theater in Oakland and four more shows (Aug. 21 to 24) at the Warfield in San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. June 17. Get more details at apeconcerts.com and thewarfieldtheatre.com.

You can register for a fan presale at youareherebayarea.com; the pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. June 14.

The band played a much-hyped "farewell" concert in 2011 at Madison Square Garden in New York but it was far from a goodbye and they made a big comeback in 2017 with the release of the "American Dream" album. On that tour, they played at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco in November 2017.

With James Murphy as their frontman, the band last played in the Bay Area at UC Berkeley's Greek Theatre in 2018.

LCD pleased fans with a string of nearly 20 shows at Brooklyn Steel during a residency in December.