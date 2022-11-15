To see the latest updated election results go to www.pressdemocrat.com/electionresults

Updated election results on Tuesday pushed incumbent Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming in front of challenger Terry Sanders in the city’s closely watched District 4 race.

Fleming had 40.1% of the votes to 38.4% for Sanders with 8,706 votes counted.

Sanders had led Fleming by as much as 124 votes after the Nov. 8 midterm election but Tuesday’s updated tally flipped the race in Fleming’s favor. She was leading by 147 votes in the four-way race, according to the latest preliminary results.

“I’m certainly pleased to see the results that just came in but we still have a long way to go before each vote is counted,” Fleming said.

Sanders, too, stressed the race was far from over.

“The lead is not big,” he said. “There are still more votes to count. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and now we have to see how it all shakes out.”

An additional 26,050 ballots were processed and added to the countywide total bringing the vote count to 140,005.

Still, with tens of thousands of ballots yet to be counted across the county, the hotly contested race to represent northeast Santa Rosa remains too close to call.

Another update is expected Friday as election officials work to count mail ballots dropped off before voting ended and those coming in through the mail that were postmarked by Election Day and received by Tuesday.

The two other contenders, businessman Henry Huang, had 19.4% of the vote and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and educational professional, had 2.1%.

Tuesday’s ballot dump represents the biggest batch of votes processed and posted since election night but many local races are still hanging in the balance.

Races for city council in Healdsburg, Petaluma and Sebastopol remained close, while a ballot measure that would outlaw fireworks in Cloverdale lost ground in the latest returns.

It now leads by just 36 votes, with a margin of 50.6% to 49.4% out of 2,832 votes cast.

Meanwhile, Measure H, a 20-year extension to a quarter-cent sales tax in Santa Rosa that helps fund public safety, was still on track to pass with 73.3% of the 43,511 votes counted.

Voters approved the tax in 2004 to pay for police and fire services and violence prevention programs. It was set to expire in March 2025.

Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s election chief, said Tuesday an estimated 60,000 ballots were left to be processed, which would put turnout at about 66%. She had earlier projected turnout could surpass 70%.

A final tally won’t be known until elections officials finish verifying signatures, she said.

There are 304,066 registered voters in Sonoma County.

The District 4 race has long been viewed as the most consequential on the Santa Rosa ballot, with the potential to shift the balance of power on the seven-member City Council.

Fleming had maintained since the start that the race was within reach, despite being down in the vote count.

She found herself in a similar situation when she first ran for office in 2018.

In that race, Fleming was down by 3.3 percentage points after early results but came back to win by 6.2 percentage points.

Fleming has said voter analysis from her camp has showed more progressive voters in the district tend to vote later so she expected a boost from late returns.

She was cautiously optimistic about her chances of being reelected following the updated totals, saying she was “certainly hopeful” but was mindful “not to get out ahead” of the process. She thanked elections officials for their work.

Tuesday’s update added about 2,000 additional votes to the tally in District 4.

More than 3,100 ballots could still be outstanding in the race with the estimated number of ballots left to count countywide. There are 17,896 registered voters in the district.

Proto said her office worked over the weekend to prep ballots for processing and check signatures.

Once workers verify the signature on mail ballots, they must sort the ballots, slice envelopes, extract the ballots and unfold them before they are scanned and counted, a process Proto has said is time consuming.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.