Leader of Proud Boys arrested as DC braces for pro-Trump protests

WASHINGTON — The leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that has vocally supported President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, was arrested Monday in Washington as Mayor Muriel Bowser requested support from the Army National Guard before expected protests of the November vote in the nation’s capital.

Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn from a historic Black church in Washington during protests last month that led to several violent clashes, including stabbings, around the city.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Tarrio, 36, had been arrested on charges of destruction of property stemming from an episode in downtown Washington in mid-December. Upon his arrest, he was found to have two high-capacity firearm magazines and charged accordingly with possession.

The protests by the Proud Boys and other groups are expected to occur Tuesday and Wednesday in support of Trump and his false claims that he was reelected.

In anticipation, officials announced that about 340 Army National Guard troops — about 15% of the 2,700 District of Columbia National Guard force — are expected to deploy Tuesday and remain for two days in support of local law enforcement. Their mission is to help control traffic and to protect the streets and public transit stops, officials said.

The number ordered to duty is far less than the 5,000 Guard troops who deployed to Washington in June, at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd. During those protests, Trump walked across Lafayette Square for a photo op after authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets against mostly peaceful protesters.

Unlike other National Guard units, the D.C. Guard reports not to a governor but to the Army secretary, who in turn reports to the defense secretary and the president.

Customs and Border Protection is also placing agents on standby in Washington to guard federal property during the anticipated protests, according to Stephanie Malin, a spokeswoman for the agency.

“The District of Columbia National Guard is in a support role to the Metropolitan Police Department, which will enable them to provide a safe environment for our fellow citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to demonstrate,” Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, said in a prepared statement.

In June, Trump raised the option of deploying active-duty troops onto the streets and ran into resistance from both his defense secretary at the time, Mark Esper, and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The president eventually backed down.

Some Pentagon officials acknowledged that they were worried about a possible repeat: that Trump could seek to use civil unrest, especially if it turned violent, to use active-duty troops to restore order, which could play into his battle in Congress and in the courts to overturn the election outcome.

The deep concerns among national security experts about the apolitical military being ordered into a partisan dispute was underscored Sunday, when The Washington Post published an extraordinary opinion article by all 10 living former secretaries of defense. The former Pentagon chiefs, both Republicans and Democrats, warned that the military should not be dragged into any election disputes.

The letter signing was organized by former Vice President Dick Cheney, according to people close to the signatories. In a clear rebuke to Trump, who is expected to address a rally of supporters Wednesday, the men wrote, “The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the Electoral College votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.”

The protests Wednesday will present a particular challenge to the acting secretary of defense, Christopher C. Miller, a former counterterrorism official who replaced Esper at the end of last year. In recent weeks, Miller has demonstrated awkward political instincts; on Sunday, he announced a confusing reversal of strategy on confronting threats that Iran might attack American troops or diplomats in the Persian Gulf.

Since the protests in June, some of the country’s senior military leaders have talked among themselves about what to do if Trump again tries to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops into the streets, Pentagon officials confirmed. The Insurrection Act, a 200-year-old law, enables a president to send active-duty troops to quell disturbances over the objections of governors.