Leaders in helping others picked to lead Butter and Egg Days parade

The theme of this year’s Butter and Egg event, “There’s no place like home,“ seems like a perfect fit for Rebuilding Together Petaluma.|
AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 28, 2023, 1:41PM
As executive director of Rebuilding Together Petaluma, Drake Cunningham knows the value of working for others, and the satisfaction that comes with changing lives.

The Petaluma resident, who has been the organization’s executive director for a little more than a year and served on its board for six years, is a retired general contractor who worked on many high-end projects in Marin County during his career. But while he always loved his life’s calling, it wasn’t until he got involved with Rebuilding Together that he started fully experiencing his work’s rewards.

“To come here and do these smaller things, less expensive things but far more critical things for folks who really need it. To see the appreciation on someone’s face, to actually save lives – there’s a feeling that does not compare,” Cunningham said.

Rebuilding Together Petaluma isn’t just Cunningham, of course. The local sector of the greater national organization, which has served low-income Petalumans for more than 25 years, consists of two full-time staff members – Cunningham, along with program manager Marianne Curtis – and approximately 600 volunteers dedicated to making people’s lives better in the place where they live.

In honor of its many accomplishments, the entire group has been chosen to lead this year’s Butter and Egg Days parade as its grand marshal – with Cunningham and Curtis at the front of the line.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Cunningham said. “There will be some surprises. The floats will be very interesting, very fun.”

The theme of this year’s Butter and Egg Days celebration – “There’s no place like home,” a quote from “The Wizard of Oz” – seemed to fit perfectly with Rebuilding Together’s mission of “repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives,” the marshals said. In fact, it fits so well that Cunningham already has a green, Oz-like frock coat and top hat picked out for the festivities.

“We all know that quote. We grew up with it,” he said. “And then we got the announcement, and it was an ‘aha' moment.”

When they aren’t preparing for the upcoming spotlight, Cunningham and Curtis are working to make sure the city’s low-income and senior residents have the safety and mobility they need in their homes. Work completed by the group includes roof repairs, appliance replacements, fire alarm installation and wheelchair lift installation.

“One of my most memorable projects, we had a gentleman we got in contact with who was in a wheelchair and he was limited to his living room because he lived in a split-level rancher,” Cunningham said. “He couldn’t get out the door. He (could get) in the kitchen, so his bathing took place in the kitchen sink. And his refrigerator was in the living room.”

To improve his mobility, Rebuilding Together leveled a part of the man’s house and installed a ramp and deck so he could get out to his garage and workshop.

“When we met with him, he was isolated, he was feeling depressed,” Cunningham said. “We had a fundraiser at the end of that year, and he came and MC’d for us and told how we changed his life. It stood out as one of those things we will never, ever forget. But there are so many stories like that. It’s just incredible work. I feel honored to be able to do it.”

Marianne Curtis recalled another recent project that opened her eyes to how much the organization has shaped the community for the better.

“I worried about this one woman who, her roof was going to collapse, literally into the house. We were able to do this repair prior to the rains starting, and thank goodness we did,” Curtis said. “She called me and said, ‘I’m able to sleep through all this rain that’s coming now. And what a huge relief.’”

Curtis added, “These people somehow become your friends, because you’re spending time with them and they’re at their most vulnerable at times.”

As they build their float and gear up for the parade, they are also preparing for April 15, which is not only the opening ceremony for Butter and Egg Days, but will be one of the organization’s two big workdays, potentially drawing hundreds of volunteers to complete dozens of projects around the community.

Volunteers range in skill levels, and many are local teens. Before they go out on a project, Rebuilding Together holds workshops to show them how to build and use the necessary tools.

“The connection for us is that those things that are built go into the community. So we show some teens how to use tools and build planter boxes, and take those planter boxes to the Post-Acute Rehab Center, so the folks can use them during their recuperation period,” Cunningham said.

More recently, the group launched its “Mow-mentum” program, where volunteers go out one Saturday morning each month to provide yard service for seniors in order to reduce wildfire risk and beautify neighborhoods. That work includes trimming bushes, pulling weeds, mowing lawns, mulching and sweeping.

Curtis and Cunningham also touted recent efforts to paint addresses onto curbs for all of Petaluma’s mobile home park residents, an effort that was introduced by board member Nickola Frye, a retired mobile home park resident with a background in engineering and tech service.

“We’re going to hit all 825 mobile home park units to paint their addresses,” Frye said.

Along with its fall and spring workdays, Rebuilding Together Petaluma conducts year-round projects, works at community members’ homes, and makes repairs on facilities for COTS, the Petaluma Peoples Services Center, PEP Housing and more. The group also partners with ReLeaf Petaluma to help with tree planting initiatives in the city.

On May 13, Rebuilding Together Petaluma will host a fundraiser run at Shollenberger Park, called the “RTP Walk or Run for Fun.” Funds raised will go toward its Safe and Healthy Homes program for low-income homeowners. More on that event can be found at givebutter.com/Ma0wWZ.

Cunningham and Curtis hope that in the near future, the organization can expand to serve those beyond Petaluma, and have recently secured a grant from the USDA to work on homes in unincorporated areas outside of city limits.

“Our goal is to help homeowners age in place,” Cunningham said.

Residents in need of Rebuilding Together’s services can fill out an application online or call 707-765-3944 for a physical application. Services are provided based on income and other factors. For more on the organization’s local chapter, go to www.rtpetaluma.org.

Butter and Egg Days info

The Butter and Egg Days parade and festival is Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the parade starting at noon in downtown Petaluma.

Opening ceremonies for the event will be the previous Saturday, April 15, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 4th St.

This year’s Petaluma Spring Antique Faire is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Petaluma.

For more information, go to petalumadowntown.com and click on the Butter and Egg Days graphic.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

