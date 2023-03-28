As executive director of Rebuilding Together Petaluma, Drake Cunningham knows the value of working for others, and the satisfaction that comes with changing lives.

The Petaluma resident, who has been the organization’s executive director for a little more than a year and served on its board for six years, is a retired general contractor who worked on many high-end projects in Marin County during his career. But while he always loved his life’s calling, it wasn’t until he got involved with Rebuilding Together that he started fully experiencing his work’s rewards.

“To come here and do these smaller things, less expensive things but far more critical things for folks who really need it. To see the appreciation on someone’s face, to actually save lives – there’s a feeling that does not compare,” Cunningham said.

Rebuilding Together Petaluma isn’t just Cunningham, of course. The local sector of the greater national organization, which has served low-income Petalumans for more than 25 years, consists of two full-time staff members – Cunningham, along with program manager Marianne Curtis – and approximately 600 volunteers dedicated to making people’s lives better in the place where they live.

In honor of its many accomplishments, the entire group has been chosen to lead this year’s Butter and Egg Days parade as its grand marshal – with Cunningham and Curtis at the front of the line.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Cunningham said. “There will be some surprises. The floats will be very interesting, very fun.”

The theme of this year’s Butter and Egg Days celebration – “There’s no place like home,” a quote from “The Wizard of Oz” – seemed to fit perfectly with Rebuilding Together’s mission of “repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives,” the marshals said. In fact, it fits so well that Cunningham already has a green, Oz-like frock coat and top hat picked out for the festivities.

“We all know that quote. We grew up with it,” he said. “And then we got the announcement, and it was an ‘aha' moment.”

When they aren’t preparing for the upcoming spotlight, Cunningham and Curtis are working to make sure the city’s low-income and senior residents have the safety and mobility they need in their homes. Work completed by the group includes roof repairs, appliance replacements, fire alarm installation and wheelchair lift installation.

“One of my most memorable projects, we had a gentleman we got in contact with who was in a wheelchair and he was limited to his living room because he lived in a split-level rancher,” Cunningham said. “He couldn’t get out the door. He (could get) in the kitchen, so his bathing took place in the kitchen sink. And his refrigerator was in the living room.”

To improve his mobility, Rebuilding Together leveled a part of the man’s house and installed a ramp and deck so he could get out to his garage and workshop.

“When we met with him, he was isolated, he was feeling depressed,” Cunningham said. “We had a fundraiser at the end of that year, and he came and MC’d for us and told how we changed his life. It stood out as one of those things we will never, ever forget. But there are so many stories like that. It’s just incredible work. I feel honored to be able to do it.”

Marianne Curtis recalled another recent project that opened her eyes to how much the organization has shaped the community for the better.

“I worried about this one woman who, her roof was going to collapse, literally into the house. We were able to do this repair prior to the rains starting, and thank goodness we did,” Curtis said. “She called me and said, ‘I’m able to sleep through all this rain that’s coming now. And what a huge relief.’”

Curtis added, “These people somehow become your friends, because you’re spending time with them and they’re at their most vulnerable at times.”

As they build their float and gear up for the parade, they are also preparing for April 15, which is not only the opening ceremony for Butter and Egg Days, but will be one of the organization’s two big workdays, potentially drawing hundreds of volunteers to complete dozens of projects around the community.

Volunteers range in skill levels, and many are local teens. Before they go out on a project, Rebuilding Together holds workshops to show them how to build and use the necessary tools.

“The connection for us is that those things that are built go into the community. So we show some teens how to use tools and build planter boxes, and take those planter boxes to the Post-Acute Rehab Center, so the folks can use them during their recuperation period,” Cunningham said.