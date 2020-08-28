Learn how these 9 San Francisco North Bay companies achieved fast growth

These local companies have revenue growth high enough to rank on Inc. magazine's annual list of the top 5,000 private companies in the U.S.

Find out what has propelled their success, even in challenging economic times.

From large fish elevators to medical centers, SH Mechanical in the past several years has enjoyed a rapid rise in revenues moving away from residential air-conditioners. The company returned to the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list.

Novato-based GIR returns to the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list by continually innovating consumer products from silicone, such as drinking straws as California banned plastic ones and filtered face masks amid the pandemic.

Sausalito-based Waggl returns to the Inc. 5000 national list in 2020, and its software that helps employers glean working ideas from employee input finds ready customers for coping with COVID-19 and racial justice.

Decade-old Apparent creates hardware and software that helps energy wholesalers manage 30 megawatts in five states. The company debuts on the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list.

Designing and building light-weight safety equipment for construction workers installing utilities fueled sales for Pacific Shoring Products. The company debuted on the Inc. 5000 list, was acquired and adds an East Coast hub.

Svitla Systems is the third startup by Nataliya Anon, and it has grown over 17 years to have nine offices in several countries, creating apps for major companies. The firm debuts on the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list.

Recently a Petaluma transplant, disaster-cleanup specialist Allied Restoration launches a new venture a year before the massive North Bay fire-prevention blackouts left thousands of businesses in the dark.

Government Business Results for the past decade has been aiding companies in securing agency, health care and education contracts. The firm debuted on the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list.

The Marin County-based personal care products firm returns to Inc. 5000 for a ninth time and this year has been adding shifts to keep up with demand for its sanitation products during the coronavirus pandemic.