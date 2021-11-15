Learn how to build an ADU at free webinar

In recent years, the city and county have looked to accessory dwelling units to bolster the local housing stock. From rooms above the garage to free-standing tiny homes, there are many ways to build an ADU.

The city of Sonoma is promoting a free webinar this Tuesday, Nov. 16, for those interested in learning more. Hosted by the nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center, the event will answer the basic questions that come with building ADUs. The meeting is held in conjunction with the Planning and Building Department staff from the cities of Napa and Santa Rosa, who will answer questions from the audience.

The event will cover:

∎ The step-by-step ADU permit application process

∎ Real-world sample ADU permit applications

∎ Common mistakes made on permit applications and how to avoid them

∎ Which ADU professionals to engage for help with your permit application

Spanish-language translation will be provided via Zoom.

The free webinar takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. Register at bit.ly/2ZJrmTN.