Learn the art of pasta, pastry at Healdsburg bakery

HEALDSBURG

Quail & Condor offers baking, pasta classes

Popular bakery Quail & Condor and its sister cafe, Troubador, will host several classes in April to teach the art of making ravioli, gnocchi (including a class for kids ages 5-12), quick breads and pâte à choux, so you can learn to make your own eclairs, cream puffs and more. Classes begin the week of April 10 and are open to cooks ages 12 and up. $120 per class. The gnocchi class for kids is $100. Book at quailandcondor.com/classes. Pasta and gnocchi classes are held at Troubador, 381 Healdsburg Ave., while quick breads and pâte à choux classes are held at Quail & Condor, 149 Healdsburg Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Wine-tasting class focuses on glass

Most wine tastings focus on the wines, but at this tasting, the glass it’s served in is part of the experience. Join Papapietro Perry tasting room manager Nancy Juarez and Susan Durbrow, ambassador for stemware company Riedel, from 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, in the winery cellar for a presentation on how a wine glass can enhance the aroma and flavors of wine. Guests will taste the winery’s chardonnay and pinot noir and leave with their own set of stemware that includes four glasses: one each for cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. A virtual event option on Zoom is available and comes with two bottles of wine and two sets of wine glasses. Tickets are $270 ($250 club members) and must be purchased by Wednesday. Reserve a spot at papapietro-perry.com/riedel-glass-april15. 4791 Dry Creek Road.

SANTA ROSA

Farm Bureau hosts grab-and-go BBQ

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s take-home barbecue was a pandemic-era pivot from its traditional fundraising dinner, but it’s proven so popular that it’s happening again this year. Doug Beretta and team will fire up the smoker on April 20 outside the farm bureau’s offices near the Sonoma County airport to cook ribs, which will be accompanied by Lombardi’s potato salad, Lori Bianchi’s popular green salad, cornbread and chocolate chip cookies from Costeaux Bakery. Dinners to serve four are $75, or $140 for eight servings. Dinners must be ordered by Monday at sonomafb.org/take-home-bbq. Pick-up hours are from 3-6 p.m. on April 20, or delivery is available for an extra $25. Proceeds benefit Farm Bureau programs like scholarships and the popular Ag Day held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds each year for Sonoma County students. 3589 Westwind Blvd.

SANTA ROSA

Doughnut holes don their Easter finest

Dyed Easter eggs are pretty, but doughnut holes are a lot tastier, which is why Johnny Doughnuts is giving their doughnut holes an Easter weekend makeover. The artisan doughnut shop is offering a dozen, all gussied up to look like Easter eggs, for $28. Flavors include raspberry and vanilla cream-filled and strawberry and blueberry glazed. Preorders are highly encouraged and are available online until noon Thursday at johnnydoughnuts.com. Or try your luck and see if the Easter Bunny left any behind at the shop on Saturday and Sunday at 1200 Fourth St.