Leaving ‘on the upswing’: Chief Ray Navarro retires after 30 years with the Santa Rosa Police Department

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2022, 6:43AM
Coming out of the 2019 Kincade fire, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department felt embraced by the community they had helped evacuate and protect from small spot fires.

But within eight months, the pendulum had swung the other way as the department dealt with the stresses of the ensuing pandemic, which included the loss of a beloved colleague, and fallout from the agency’s response to the summer social justice protests.

The change in support was like whiplash for Santa Rosa’s Police Chief Rainer Navarro, who at the time had been leading the department for less than a year.

“One moment you’re the hero and now people are looking at you and seeing you in a negative light,” he said. “It was a huge swing.”

Navarro, who goes by “Ray,” believes public perception of the department is again starting to swing in the opposite direction as it works to repair its relationship with the community and answer calls for reform.

“The city is healing from a lot of the things we’ve gone through and that helped me realize that this is as good a time as any to make the transition,” he said.

On Monday, 30 years to the day he joined the police department, Navarro is retiring as chief. Capt. John Cregan has been tapped to lead the department as the city searches for a new chief.

While there is more work to do, Navarro said a solid foundation has been laid and the city and department have strong leadership in place to continue forward.

“You want to leave on the upswing, not when it’s terrible, and we worked through the hard times and now we’re in a position where things are going well,” he said. “There’s good leadership in the department, good leadership with the new city manager, and things are in place.”

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro is officially sworn in by Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm during a ceremony at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2019
The 52-year-old was named police chief in 2019, replacing Hank Schreeder to become Santa Rosa’s first Latino chief and the third consecutive chief chosen from within the department.

He led the agency through several emergencies, including the Kincaid and Glass fires, severe flooding, the pandemic and protests over police accountability and racial injustice.

Mayor Chris Rogers said the chief provided a steady hand during tumultuous times. There is more work to do, he added, but Navarro got the ball rolling.

“Ray’s time as chief was certainly not easy,” Rogers said. “Not only was it punctuated by multiple disasters and emergencies, but it also came at a time where we needed to redefine what public safety means and to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.”

Three decades

Originally from Orange County, Navarro and his wife moved to Santa Rosa in 1989 to be closer to his wife’s family.

While in the U.S. Navy, Navarro’s commanding officers encouraged him to get more involved in the community after his service and he mulled careers with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

It was a family friend, Santa Rosa Police officer Gary Kinser, who spoke to him about the importance of serving the people in his own community.

He started the police academy on May 1, 1992.

Navarro worked his way through various assignments, from gang to violent crimes, and rose up the ranks to captain in 2015.

He said his time in the gang crimes unit is where he felt he made the most impact. The position introduced him to nonprofits and social advocates that were working to uplift youth and showed him that there were more ways to solving the city’s rising violent crime than putting people behind bars, he said.

Sylvia Lemus, a co-organizer of the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival who is also active on various Latino community organizations, said positive early interactions with police can build trust.

Navarro went “above and beyond” to interact with the community at the festival and through his work with community groups and showed a passion for it, she said, serving as a role model for others.

In 2019, following the retirement of a department captain and with Schreeder stepping down as chief, Navarro applied for the department’s top job. He took on the role that August.

It wasn’t his goal to become chief — he thought he’d retire as a police captain — but he believed there was more work to do and that the department needed stability.

“I felt I could continue to provide something to the department,” he said. “I knew what we were doing here, I had the relationships within the community and the department and I felt we still had a lot to do before I left.”

Unprecedented challenges

Navarro said after the Kincade fire there was a lot of support for the department but officers were drained after two large wildfires in as many years.

Then the pandemic hit.

The virus spread through the department’s ranks and at least nine officers tested positive in the first month. One of those, Detective Marylou Armer, died March 31, 2020, the first-known California peace officer to die from complications of COVID-19.

Navarro said Armer’s death was devastating and, with health protocols preventing officers from coming together to mourn her, it was difficult to get closure. It was a trying time professionally and personally, he said, as he worked to keep his department moving forward, while also trying to keep himself, his family and his staff safe.

“That was really difficult to wrap our heads around,” he said, noting that the effects of Armer’s loss are still felt in the department.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro, wipes away tears after a law enforcement procession to Tulocay Cemetery and Funeral Home, Friday, April 3, 2020, honoring SRPD detective Marylou Armer who passed away Tuesday, of complications from the coronavirus. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020
As the department reeled from her death, protests against police brutality broke out across the country and locally following the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Police in Santa Rosa deployed an unparalleled number of less-lethal munitions and tear gas canisters at crowds, including four unauthorized rounds not meant to be used on people, injuring several protesters. The city paid out a total of $2.3 million to demonstrators who were injured by officers in the city’s aggressive response to mostly peaceful protests.

Though officers receive training on how to handle public unrest the department had never seen protests of that scale, Navarro said, reflecting on the department’s response.

He defended the department while acknowledging improvements were needed and said the department had learned from the event.

Greater impact

Navarro has spent the past two years trying to mend relationships and build community trust.

Following the protests, residents and community organizations called for broad reforms and more transparency and accountability.

Under his watch, the department has revised its use of force policies, he said, and efforts to improve the department’s relationship with residents led to the creation of the Chief’s Community Ambassador Team and restoration of the police auditor role.

The department earlier this year launched the inRESPONSE mental health team, which responds to nonviolent emergencies related to mental health, homelessness and substance use.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, left, and Lt. Jeneane Kucker kneel with protesters in Old Courthouse Square, in Santa Rosa on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, left, and Lt. Jeneane Kucker kneel with protesters in Old Courthouse Square, in Santa Rosa on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

It has been a tough balancing act. Some within the department believed some of the changes were knee-jerk reactions to public pressure, while the public has wanted to see more immediate changes, he said.

Katrina Phillips, chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, said that while efforts like inRESPONSE are a step in the right the direction the department has fallen short on other demands.

The commission, in a report detailing several human rights violations the Santa Rosa police committed during the agency’s response to the 2020 protests following Floyd’s death, called for a ban on its use of military equipment and tactics such as corralling protesters during demonstrations, as well as more accountability for officers who injured protesters.

“Not a lot has been done,” Phillips said.

Many of the programs the department has implemented appear performative and have not led to meaningful change, said former commission chair D’mitra Smith, pointing to a recently unveiled lowrider patrol car which she described as a “PR effort.”

She said members of the advisory group are hand-picked by the chief, but there needs to be more independent voices weighing in to help push changes, she said.

“The response … doesn’t equate with the urgency of the moment and what the community has asked for,” Smith said.

While Smith and Phillips recognized leading a police department is not an easy job, they said the change in command is an opportunity for the department to address the culture and bias within the department and be more engaged in the community.

Navarro recognized there’s more work to do, too, but he said he is proud of what the department has accomplished and feels he leaves a roadmap for his successor to put additional changes in place.

The audit process will soon get underway and a policy on the use of military weapons goes before council in July. He wants to see the department expand the inRESPONSE program, which currently operates 10 hours a day, and focus on diversifying the police force, he said.

Though he planned to stay on as chief for at least five years, he said, the stress of the job and the pandemic highlighted the importance of family. He and his wife are moving to Washington to be closer to their daughter and two grandchildren.

The decision is bittersweet. He’s excited for the department’s future and the chance to spend more time with his family but he leaves behind a profession that has been rewarding, he said.

“Looking around, it’s 30 years of memories, stories and relationships,” he said. “It’s hard to leave that but it’s really exciting to be able to take the next step.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

