Leaving ‘on the upswing’: Chief Ray Navarro retires after 30 years with the Santa Rosa Police Department

Coming out of the 2019 Kincade fire, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department felt embraced by the community they had helped evacuate and protect from small spot fires.

But within eight months, the pendulum had swung the other way as the department dealt with the stresses of the ensuing pandemic, which included the loss of a beloved colleague, and fallout from the agency’s response to the summer social justice protests.

The change in support was like whiplash for Santa Rosa’s Police Chief Rainer Navarro, who at the time had been leading the department for less than a year.

“One moment you’re the hero and now people are looking at you and seeing you in a negative light,” he said. “It was a huge swing.”

Navarro, who goes by “Ray,” believes public perception of the department is again starting to swing in the opposite direction as it works to repair its relationship with the community and answer calls for reform.

“The city is healing from a lot of the things we’ve gone through and that helped me realize that this is as good a time as any to make the transition,” he said.

On Monday, 30 years to the day he joined the police department, Navarro is retiring as chief. Capt. John Cregan has been tapped to lead the department as the city searches for a new chief.

While there is more work to do, Navarro said a solid foundation has been laid and the city and department have strong leadership in place to continue forward.

“You want to leave on the upswing, not when it’s terrible, and we worked through the hard times and now we’re in a position where things are going well,” he said. “There’s good leadership in the department, good leadership with the new city manager, and things are in place.”

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro is officially sworn in by Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm during a ceremony at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2019

The 52-year-old was named police chief in 2019, replacing Hank Schreeder to become Santa Rosa’s first Latino chief and the third consecutive chief chosen from within the department.

He led the agency through several emergencies, including the Kincaid and Glass fires, severe flooding, the pandemic and protests over police accountability and racial injustice.

Mayor Chris Rogers said the chief provided a steady hand during tumultuous times. There is more work to do, he added, but Navarro got the ball rolling.

“Ray’s time as chief was certainly not easy,” Rogers said. “Not only was it punctuated by multiple disasters and emergencies, but it also came at a time where we needed to redefine what public safety means and to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.”

Three decades

Originally from Orange County, Navarro and his wife moved to Santa Rosa in 1989 to be closer to his wife’s family.

While in the U.S. Navy, Navarro’s commanding officers encouraged him to get more involved in the community after his service and he mulled careers with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

It was a family friend, Santa Rosa Police officer Gary Kinser, who spoke to him about the importance of serving the people in his own community.

He started the police academy on May 1, 1992.

Navarro worked his way through various assignments, from gang to violent crimes, and rose up the ranks to captain in 2015.

He said his time in the gang crimes unit is where he felt he made the most impact. The position introduced him to nonprofits and social advocates that were working to uplift youth and showed him that there were more ways to solving the city’s rising violent crime than putting people behind bars, he said.

Sylvia Lemus, a co-organizer of the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival who is also active on various Latino community organizations, said positive early interactions with police can build trust.

Navarro went “above and beyond” to interact with the community at the festival and through his work with community groups and showed a passion for it, she said, serving as a role model for others.

In 2019, following the retirement of a department captain and with Schreeder stepping down as chief, Navarro applied for the department’s top job. He took on the role that August.

It wasn’t his goal to become chief — he thought he’d retire as a police captain — but he believed there was more work to do and that the department needed stability.

“I felt I could continue to provide something to the department,” he said. “I knew what we were doing here, I had the relationships within the community and the department and I felt we still had a lot to do before I left.”