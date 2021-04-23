LeBaron: Much-loved, long-buried Santa Rosa creeks keep rolling along

There is something kind of magical about running water. Not a dripping faucet, mind you, but a running stream, a river. And if you can’t find a river close by, then look for a creek where you can be soothed just by standing on a bank or a bridge or anywhere close enough that you can hear the water as it passes. Some suggest that gently running water — the “babbling brook” of song and story — can be not only soothing but lifesaving.

“If you’re lost in the mountains, find a creek and follow it downstream.” my father said, promising it would take me to a river and eventually a town, “because settlers built their towns near water sources.”

That’s old Humboldt County advice. Today, in Santa Rosa, better check your Google map instead, because following our creeks could take you down — literally down — 23 feet underground; under a federal office building at Sonoma and E streets and under City Hall.

It’s understandable that some feel this is a tired old subject, but it’s been a topic of conversation for more than four decades now (sometimes punctuated with naughty words) when people who remember Santa Rosa “back when” talk about its creeks.

...

So, come stand on the Hoen Avenue bridge beside the entrance to Doyle Park on a dangerously dry spring day and worry about how much lower the waters of Spring Creek are than they were last week. Spring Creek is a small stream by California standards, rising in Trione-Annadel Park, picking up every little rivulet on the slope of Taylor Mountain to become a backyard creek on its way to form the north boundary of Doyle Park.

Listening to the faint trickling sounds, we know that, even if the water we can still see survives the current drought, Spring Creek is on its way to oblivion — one way or the other. If that trickle lasts long enough it will join Matanzas Creek at the west end of the park. And Matanzas, a longer and larger stream that comes from headwaters on the north side of Sonoma Mountain through the length of Bennett Valley, and into town, passing along Creekside and Cypress and Hoen until it forms the southern boundary of Doyle Park. Enhanced by Spring Creek, It flows on, behind houses and medical offices and parking lots, a nursing home and even a church. And then, as it approaches E Street, it disappears — just vanishes.

Meanwhile, the “big creek,” the one that lent its name to the valley, the land grant and ultimately the town and city, has met a similar fate. Down there under the street, two concrete conduits meet, where no one can see it happen, Matanzas merges with Santa Rosa Creek, the town’s historic waterway, which arrives on a parallel path to the north. It, too, has disappeared. They have both gone underground — not in some noble adventure like a World War II spy novel, but as part of a 1960s civic misadventure to create a long block of building space for a “modern” downtown.

Santa Rosa Creek's history is proof that Dad was right. Native Americans and Mexican grantees and the enterprising Gold Rushers giving up on the mines all pitched their tents and built their villages along the Arroyo de Santa Rosa, which was what the Spanish and Mexican explorers called it, ”arroyo” being the Spanish word for “stream.”

...

Santa Rosa Creek, 22 miles of it from headwaters to the Laguna de Santa Rosa, rises high above the valley, at the top of Hood Mountain, on the former McCormick Ranch, in the Mayacamas range. It is a sweet little stream bubbling along, not much bigger than Spring Creek in a drought year gaining momentum as it plunges down the mountain, through what the old-timers still call Peach Flat, crosses under Highway 12, flows behind Spring Lake Village and follows Montgomery Drive, once the Southern Pacific railroad track. It picks up overflow from Lake Ralphine, and then Brush Creek before swallowing Spring and Matanzas and taking a deep dive into a concrete tunnel.

...

This happened in the 1960s when government was generous with flood control money and the Corps of Army Engineers was eager to show their skills. There were a lot of creeks encased in concrete in this era, including ours. There were some protests from nature lovers but, as I recall, not many and not loud. Most Santa Rosa residents were so pleased to have a real, honest-to- goodness City Hall after decades of city business done in rented rooms above a beauty parlor, a real estate office and the Topaz Room that they were up for anything new. (The old stone library at Fourth and E was replaced with the present library building in those same years).

Two decades later, a new wave of leaders, buoyed by government money for flood control and downtown ”renewal,” buried the downtown creek and built on the top of it. And when it did emerge from its subterranean course, on the west side of Santa Rosa Avenue, it was still encased in concrete banks – no trees, no shrubs, no wading spots. Maybe a few very confused fish, including the occasional tradition-bound steelhead looking for remembered a place to spawn.