LeBaron: Sonoma County marks 165 years of local newspapers

There is a sweet little novel by Paulette Jiles called “News of the World” — it may even have been a film — in which an elderly gent travels around Texas in a buggy in the years following the Civil War, reading aloud his condensed version of what newspapers in big cities were reporting about current events.

That a man could make a living at this, going from community hall to saloon to the middle of a dusty Main Street, anywhere a crowd gathered and paid to hear the stories he had to share, speaks to the importance that newspapers have had in human history.

There is nothing that reflects the passage of time more than the yellowing pages of an old newspaper. And there are piles of those around the office.

Which brings me to the topic at hand. Friday marked the beginning of the 165th year Santa Rosa residents, neighbors and visitors have had a regularly published (well, maybe an early-day glitch or two) newspaper they could count on for that “news of the world” and of their town and their region.

In the late summer of 1857, midway between the founding of the town and the official city charter, a young man named Alpheus Russell, who had been in town for several months operating a general store on Third Street, called on some prior printing experience and began publishing the town’s first newspaper.

There is a story, of course, that goes with the event. One of the town’s leading citizens was John Taylor, an entrepreneurial gent who owned a substantial tract of land south of town that included a sulfur spring and a tall mountain. It is said that he encountered Russell one late afternoon in the saloon at Santa Rosa House, the stage stop and hotel that was the community gathering place.

In the conversation that ensued, Taylor, hearing of Russell’s profession and his thoughts of starting a newspaper, produced a $5 gold piece and clapped it into the printer’s hand, pronouncing himself the “first subscriber” of the Sonoma Democrat.

On Oct. 22, 1857, the first edition was published. In a century further on we might have said “hit the streets,” but in this mid-1800s town, it would have disappeared in a puddle of either mud or dust.

Russell, whose theme was progress, wrote editorials calling for a railroad and other growth inducements for a year before selling the paper to another peripatetic printer named E.R. Budd, who also lasted about a year before following Russell’s journalistic path to Ukiah and beyond.

...

THAT’S the beginning of the story. As it unfolds, it is all about change.

The little weekly paper grew in size and community importance after another young man sat down in the editor’s chair. He was Thomas Thompson, age 23, born in Virginia, who had started his newspaper career while still in his teens as the “editor-in-chief” of the Petaluma Journal — an ancestor of today’s Argus-Courier.

In 1858, some say with the financial backing of wealthy Southerners anticipating the trouble that lay ahead, Thompson left the prospering river town to become editor and publisher of the Democrat, fighting his own Civil War with the Petaluma Argus editor, the staunchly Republican Sam Cassiday.

Thompson’s Sonoma Democrat teetered on the brink of treason through the Civil War and, still young and eager for new worlds to conquer, he sold the paper in 1868 to launch two Solano County papers. But he was back in Santa Rosa running the Democrat by 1871.

He would continue as the “voice” of the Southern settlers in Sonoma County until his death in 1897, becoming a leader of Santa Rosa’s participation in the Pacific Coast boycott of Chinese labor in the 1880s.

His dedication to the Chinese Exclusion and the Democratic Party’s anti-Asian platform of those years was the foundation of his selection for a state office, two terms as Sonoma County’s congressman, and an appointment as U.S. Minister to Brazil. In his political absences, his brother Robert A. Thompson, county clerk and the area’s foremost early historian, edited the Democrat, some said with a gentler hand.

One of the several “big” changes in this newspaper’s history was already underway when the 1896 election of Republican William McKinley ended Thompson’s political career and brought him home from Brazil. He was in his 60s, weary and ill. And there was an eager young journalist waiting in the wings.

...

THE NEXT abrupt change in Sonoma County journalism came with a young man named Ernest Latimer Finley who had grown up in Santa Rosa. His father was a minister and president of Pacific Methodist College. His mother was a poet, a writer and a dedicated woman suffragist.