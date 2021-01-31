Subscribe

LeBaron: What would return of county government do for downtown Santa Rosa?

GAYE LEBARON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 30, 2021
Sam the Shark was calling me on Facetime, which came as a rainy day surprise. I had not heard from him since March, unusual considering all the front-page issues he would undoubtedly have smartass opinions on, pandemic or not. I should have known that it would take more than a lockdown to silence that political junkie who has been telling me what to write — with varying degrees of success — for decades.

Annoying as he is, I must admit I was glad to see him

Where HAVE you been?” I asked.

“Where has anyone been?” he answered. Sam is very good at answering questions with more questions. “I am calling because I read…”

Wait, wait!”, “ I said. “Let me guess. You’ve been reading the letters to the editor again. You could write one, you know, IF you have an opinion.” And then I laughed and laughed. There has never been a time in all the years he’s been pestering me, that he hasn’t had an opinion.

“Laugh all you want,” he said, “But this whole business of where to put the county offices is threatening to become another one of those ongoing issues that will be debated in Let the Public Speak for the next two years — probably more.”

“And YOU have an opinion?” I asked, and then laughed again — so hard I almost swallowed my mask.

He ignored me, left the screen and came back with a cup of coffee, settling in for what I guessed would be his solution to the problem.

I was only about a mile off.

...

SAM SHOOK his head. “I have no opinion. Although, you are right to think that I have been reading with interest the diverse opinions of those who take pen in hand; the suggestions from John Q Public — ”and Jane” he added hastily — asking that everything from the mall (which so far as I know isn’t for sale) to Rohnert Park or Petaluma, which is darn near Marin, be considered.

Me: “And you are in favor of …?”

Sam: “I have no idea. I just signed on to reminisce, to call up the so-called “good old days” when not just some but all of county government was in downtown Santa Rosa.

So! Let’s play that Old Older Game about what that downtown was like.”

“OK, I said, “I’ll play the game. But now it should be just Old, because both of us have outlasted the Olders. You go first.”

Sam: “Nope,” he said. “You’re first. You’re Older.”

Me: “Ha ha ha. Pick a time, sonny boy.”

...

SAM: “Late ‘50s, early ‘60s, the last years of that impressive, domed 1910 building with its broad front steps and lines of benches in front where old guys spent sunny days watching the traffic go by.”

Me: “Yeah! Those guys — we called them the Spit ‘n Whittle Society — had plenty of traffic to watch. Almost everyone had a need to come to the courthouse every so often. There were lawyers from here and hotshots hired from the Bay Area when clients felt the need. But there were plenty of just plain citizens too, coming for more reasons than I can name — to pay their taxes, for court orders and deeds and copies of birth and death certificates, for grand jury duty, for traffic tickets and marriage licenses.

There were also the ’regulars’ who watched the legal notices and showed up at the tax auctions on the front steps. They were still doing those auctions in the ‘60s. Interesting to watch. Maybe they still are — but not in the middle of town.”

Sam: “Right! And if they came from another town, they most likely stayed for lunch, maybe did a little shopping, or took in a movie before they headed home. Or even got a hotel room — the Santa Rosa Hotel half a block up Fourth — where Bette Davis stayed when she came for the filming of ’Storm Center’ at the classic old stone library at the corner of E Street — and the Occidental, corner of 4th and B. Sometimes they brought the family and did all the stuff families did on the days they ’had business in town.’ It sure added to the street traffic. But that’s enough from me. You were there. You tell it.”

The screen went dark. He was gone. But the seed had been planted.

...

SINCE I sure wasn’t going anywhere, there was plenty of time to spend remembering.

Visions of what that downtown was like came roaring back — like straight pipes on a lowered, molded ’49 Mercury, risking on a dare a late-night, wrong-way run around the courthouse.

The business district — Third, Fourth and Fifth streets from E Street to the railroad — hummed with activity. The streets were filled with pedestrians all day long, not so much at night. The word for all this activity would be “commerce.”

There were all kinds of stores — clothing and hardware and kitchenware. A half a dozen drugstores within four blocks.

People could hit one or both of the two department stores, Carithers’ White House or McNeanys’ Rosenberg’s to buy school clothes — or sheets and pillowcases or overalls or anything classified as “dry goods.” There was a furrier, J. Berger, offering not only furs but summertime cold storage for the county’s fur coats. And stoles. Stoles were “in.”

You could get a pound of fresh ground coffee at Hardisty’s at Fourth and B, salami and cheese at the Traverso brothers’ tiny first store on A Street, where their elderly mother lived over the storeroom and tended the finest wine vinegar this side of Genoa.

You could admire the paintings at Bruner’s Fine Arts, where Harold Bruner and his father before him were the exclusive dealers for the Native American portraits by Ukiah’s Grace Hudson.

You could do your Christmas shopping — bicycles at Western Auto on Third, motorcycles at Ang Rossi’s just across the “new” Highway 101, only a dozen years old. We called it a freeway, which was pretty funny since there were seven stoplights, including at Third, Fourth, Fifth — I think you see what I mean. You could even buy a new Volkswagen from Henry Veale, a couple of blocks south on Santa Rosa Avenue.

...

WHEN the Grace Brothers’ brewery whistle blew at noon, county employees could dash out on their lunch hour or coffee break and do some quick shopping in the many small shops — a sweater from Virginia Walters in the 500 block of Fourth, Rosalie’s for bridesmaids and prom dates, maybe a hat from the Alice Marie Shop, next to the Ladies’ Arcade in the Occidental Hotel building. Or, gentlemen, a new Stetson or a duck hunter’s Pendleton from Keegan Brothers where there were no Keegans but Sullivan brothers instead. Smith’s Shoes, The Fashion … enough, already!

They could go the other way, toward D Street, share a table at Mac’s — yes, our Mac’s — smaller then, but a rare survivor of the “courthouse era,” along with Corrick’s and oldest of all, Sawyer’s Jewelers.

They might also dash to Dagwood Dunn’s trolley car-style diner on Fifth Street for a burger. Or walk home for lunch. People really did that — county workers, shop owners and clerks — nodding to people they passed.

People downtown on county business might get in line for a fresh pastry or order a birthday cake from Burlington Bakery, then look both ways before furtively entering Marga’s Corset Shop. Or spend a happy lunch hour in the windup aisle of Toy & Model.

Then onward to Rosenberg’s with the latest fashions in the corner window and the beautiful Gypsy Stewart dispensing perfumes and glamour just to the right of the front doors.

Arrigoni’s across the street was a homeward stop for pasta, cheese, and, of course, “vino,” although the selection was limited by today’s Wine Country standards. Sawyer’s Health Food was in that block for a least two generations, definitely ahead of its time. Then its straight on to E Street and the old stone library on the corner, waiting, in the early ‘60s, to be demolished, along with hundreds of Santa Rosa memories.

Sam will certainly take note that I have skipped the “important” places — saloons, bars, taverns and cocktail lounges. There were just too darn many for the space allotted. A quick count from the ‘50s of all the watering holes on Third, Fourth and Fifth between E Street and the railroad numbered between 30 and 35, depending on who counted.

But I knew I couldn’t omit the Topaz Room, a ’40s creation so incredibly upscale it was off limits to enlisted men during World War II. It was called the “City Hall Annex” and for good reason. Across Hinton from the courthouse’s east door, the Topaz also had the city offices, including the council chambers, wrapped around and over it. Wouldn’t we love to know just how much county and city business was conducted there?

...

“WELL,” that’s a decent summary,”

Sam was back, FaceTiming into my full-out blast from the past.

“So,” he said, “Given all these memories, do you think if some county offices came back to their original site, it would bring back that downtown?

Me: “Are you kidding?” I said. “History refuses to repeat. However, like silly old people who don’t know better, it does offer advice.

Sam: “And what is history telling us?”

Me. “To watch with interest.”

