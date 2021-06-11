LeBaron: When switchboards and operators were the hubs of small-town life

There is no need to explain how technology has affected communication. The immediacy of information is now universal and certainly not respectful of time zones. Everybody with a computer, a laptop, a pad or a smartphone already knows everything.

There is, in fact, a three-dimensional reminder of all this progress, in the current history exhibit at the Old Post Office building at the Museum of Sonoma County.

It’s a show of big stuff. Really big stuff. Titled “Go Big or Go Home,” the exhibit curator Eric Stanley has assembled includes some of the largest pieces in the museum’s collection — a type of four-wheeled carriage known as a surrey (sorry, no “fringe on the top”), a pole from the Running Fence, showing the height, if not the depth, of the artists Christo and Jean Claude; a 17-foot Easdale canoe, one of many craft created by Guerneville’s John Easdale in the River’s glory years. There’s a graffiti-covered door from the Fountaingrove Winery. And a railing from a judge’s chamber in the courthouse that went down in the ’06 quake.

No glass cases. Everything is outsized. It’s impossible to pass by any of them. Which is why I lingered long before another early 20th century artifact. About 6 feet high and 4 feet long, it is a telephone switchboard, a relic of a long-ago update of Pac Bell’s Third Street headquarters. You can read the tiny print names of the towns served — five connection holes for Cazadero. Six for Annapolis. Five whole rows for “the big town,” Santa Rosa. It’s all there. The cords, the switches, the carefully labeled openings for the plugs to connect with every town in the county; and the special ones for the rest of the world. “Can’t you hear the operator saying “Long Distance!”? I think they were trained to all sound alike.

But you can go and see the show for yourself. What I really want to tell you is about the memories it brought forth. Which is, you’ll agree, what a good museum exhibit can do.

...

I was taken back to my childhood and to a telephone company employee with the highly literary name of Effie O’ Reilly, who was the sole operator and, thus, a very important person, in the southern Humboldt County town of Weott in the 1940s.

Effie literally lived her job, in a small apartment adjoining the tiny office. Should you need to call at midnight. Or 2 a.m., it might take Effie a few minutes longer to get there, but she would make the connection.

The small switchboard, a dwarf by comparison to the one in the museum, was on the two-block main street (the old pre-floods Highway 101) of Weott’s “downtown,” with a window overlooking it all.

So, if you called, Effie answered and you told her who you wanted to talk to. Sometimes, if you were new in town, you actually used a number — like 34-J, which would get you our house — but generally, calls were made by name.

Either way, since Effie knew who was at which number, you might be told not to bother, “She isn’t home. I just saw her go into Johnson’s store; ” or, alas, “He went into Monty’s (the town saloon) about 20 minutes ago and I haven’t seen him come out. Want me to ring Monty?”

This was not at all unusual. Weott was, admittedly, a very small town, not much bigger than Sonoma County’s Valley Ford, ancestral home of the LeBaron family I married into, where the switchboard overlooked Highway 1. The family story goes that the operator was able to open all the keys and issue bulletins, issuing play-by-play warnings of a 1935 high-speed chase through town as escaped convicts, pursued by lawmen, headed for a disastrous end at the creamery on Dillon Beach Road. When shots were heard, everyone knew what they were all about.

Those women, in all those main street offices in California’s small towns, were the first link in telecommunication.

...

THESE PERSONAL memories of switchboards and operators we have known can’t hold a candle to the story my friend Jim Dunwoody told me in a letter last month. Jim still writes letters, good letters, as you would expect, since he retired after 24 years teaching English in Santa Rosa — SRHS for 14 years, Montgomery for 10.

He begins, as he often does: “I have a little story to pass on.” Then comes a memory from his youth in the small city of Tracy in the San Joaquin Valley. He tells me his sister refreshed his memory in a recent phone call. Jim’s story:

“The time is 1945, WWII has ended and my father has returned from a long 3½ years overseas. Because Tracy, like most small towns, was a neighborhood place, there was a Welcome Home party for my dad who was really looking forward to renewing old friendships. So, on the evening of the party, there wasn’t a baby sitter to be found. And guess who was selected to take care of his little sister. Yeah, 14-year-old Jim, who should have been out with the gang (a word with a different connotation in those years) on this Saturday night.