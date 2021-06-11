Subscribe

LeBaron: When switchboards and operators were the hubs of small-town life

GAYE LEBARON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 11, 2021, 3:47PM
There is no need to explain how technology has affected communication. The immediacy of information is now universal and certainly not respectful of time zones. Everybody with a computer, a laptop, a pad or a smartphone already knows everything.

There is, in fact, a three-dimensional reminder of all this progress, in the current history exhibit at the Old Post Office building at the Museum of Sonoma County.

It’s a show of big stuff. Really big stuff. Titled “Go Big or Go Home,” the exhibit curator Eric Stanley has assembled includes some of the largest pieces in the museum’s collection — a type of four-wheeled carriage known as a surrey (sorry, no “fringe on the top”), a pole from the Running Fence, showing the height, if not the depth, of the artists Christo and Jean Claude; a 17-foot Easdale canoe, one of many craft created by Guerneville’s John Easdale in the River’s glory years. There’s a graffiti-covered door from the Fountaingrove Winery. And a railing from a judge’s chamber in the courthouse that went down in the ’06 quake.

No glass cases. Everything is outsized. It’s impossible to pass by any of them. Which is why I lingered long before another early 20th century artifact. About 6 feet high and 4 feet long, it is a telephone switchboard, a relic of a long-ago update of Pac Bell’s Third Street headquarters. You can read the tiny print names of the towns served — five connection holes for Cazadero. Six for Annapolis. Five whole rows for “the big town,” Santa Rosa. It’s all there. The cords, the switches, the carefully labeled openings for the plugs to connect with every town in the county; and the special ones for the rest of the world. “Can’t you hear the operator saying “Long Distance!”? I think they were trained to all sound alike.

But you can go and see the show for yourself. What I really want to tell you is about the memories it brought forth. Which is, you’ll agree, what a good museum exhibit can do.

...

I was taken back to my childhood and to a telephone company employee with the highly literary name of Effie O’ Reilly, who was the sole operator and, thus, a very important person, in the southern Humboldt County town of Weott in the 1940s.

Effie literally lived her job, in a small apartment adjoining the tiny office. Should you need to call at midnight. Or 2 a.m., it might take Effie a few minutes longer to get there, but she would make the connection.

The small switchboard, a dwarf by comparison to the one in the museum, was on the two-block main street (the old pre-floods Highway 101) of Weott’s “downtown,” with a window overlooking it all.

So, if you called, Effie answered and you told her who you wanted to talk to. Sometimes, if you were new in town, you actually used a number — like 34-J, which would get you our house — but generally, calls were made by name.

Either way, since Effie knew who was at which number, you might be told not to bother, “She isn’t home. I just saw her go into Johnson’s store; ” or, alas, “He went into Monty’s (the town saloon) about 20 minutes ago and I haven’t seen him come out. Want me to ring Monty?”

This was not at all unusual. Weott was, admittedly, a very small town, not much bigger than Sonoma County’s Valley Ford, ancestral home of the LeBaron family I married into, where the switchboard overlooked Highway 1. The family story goes that the operator was able to open all the keys and issue bulletins, issuing play-by-play warnings of a 1935 high-speed chase through town as escaped convicts, pursued by lawmen, headed for a disastrous end at the creamery on Dillon Beach Road. When shots were heard, everyone knew what they were all about.

Those women, in all those main street offices in California’s small towns, were the first link in telecommunication.

...

THESE PERSONAL memories of switchboards and operators we have known can’t hold a candle to the story my friend Jim Dunwoody told me in a letter last month. Jim still writes letters, good letters, as you would expect, since he retired after 24 years teaching English in Santa Rosa — SRHS for 14 years, Montgomery for 10.

He begins, as he often does: “I have a little story to pass on.” Then comes a memory from his youth in the small city of Tracy in the San Joaquin Valley. He tells me his sister refreshed his memory in a recent phone call. Jim’s story:

“The time is 1945, WWII has ended and my father has returned from a long 3½ years overseas. Because Tracy, like most small towns, was a neighborhood place, there was a Welcome Home party for my dad who was really looking forward to renewing old friendships. So, on the evening of the party, there wasn’t a baby sitter to be found. And guess who was selected to take care of his little sister. Yeah, 14-year-old Jim, who should have been out with the gang (a word with a different connotation in those years) on this Saturday night.

“After my parents left for the party around the corner and halfway down the block, I started teasing my little sister Sharon, who was 4 years old, taking out all my early-teen frustrations at being deprived of a Saturday night with my friends.

“Sharon was sobbing and crying, pleading with me to stop, and that just egged me on. Finally, in a fit of desperation, she grabbed the phone and was greeted by an operator’s cheerful ‘Number, please.’

“Sharon wasted no time. Through her sobs, she told the operator her brother was teasing her and wouldn’t stop. The operator asked her where her parents were and she said they had gone to a party at the Mathews for our dad.”

Stop here and think about it. That operator could easily have called the Mathews, probably knew their first names, and got Sharon and Jim’s mother or father on the line.

But, no. She asked Sharon “for her brother’s name and said “Put him on the phone.”

Jim recalls that when he said, “Hello” the operator informed him in clear tones, that “If I didn’t stop teasing my sister immediately, she would contact my parents at the Mathews’ party and inform them of my teasing and poor treatment of my sister. I gulped and said ‘I quit! Please don’t call them!!’

“’Put Sharon back on the phone,’ the operator said. And she told her ‘If he doesn’t stop, you get on the phone and I’ll take care of him.’

“Sharon hung up, smirked at me and went to play with her dollhouse — the one I had given her for Christmas. I retired to my room to contemplate the unfairness of the world and listen to my radio.”

...

IT’S EASY to be a little wistful, reading Jim’s letter, thinking about what we’ve lost in our rush to instant, impersonal, often nonsensical, sometimes outright dangerous, communications.

But don’t linger in front of that switchboard so long you forget where you are. (Good advice for all museums, everywhere).

There was yet another missive that crossed my desk just after I went off remembering Effie O’Reilly, in front of that old switchboard. This relic came from the last big scary pandemic — a printed notice from Pacific Telephone Company in 1918. In very large letters, it read:

“AN URGENT APPEAL TO THE PUBLIC

“Please do not telephone — day or night — unless it is absolutely necessary.

“It is ‘vitally important,’ the notice continues, “To save the system for physicians, hospitals, nurses, the government and war industries…”

This notice, in big bold black letters, explains that the epidemic had reduced the phone company’s operation forces while experiencing a “tremendous increase in the volume of local telephone calls.”

...

Lots of things to think about when your cellphone is pinging at you and it seems as if your operator has opened all the lines at once and you are swamped with not one emergency but hundreds of mixed messages.

Remember that “Urgent Appeal” to get off the phone and stay off. As a former English teacher who writes me occasional letters probably began a multitude of mid-term examinations:

“Compare and contrast…”

