Lee Teng-hui, former president of Taiwan, dies at 97

Lee Teng-hui, the first Taiwan-born president of this island state whose prickly relationship with China and unbending passion for self-rule set the tone for every leader who followed, has died at a hospital in Taipei. He was 97.

Active until late in life, Lee died about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital of septic shock and multiple organ failure, the hospital said. He had been in its care since February with pneumonia, but his health quickly worsened over the past week, and current President Tsai Ing-wen visited Lee in the hospital Wednesday.

"It's very sad President Lee Teng-hui has passed away," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an e-mailed statement Thursday evening. "The world will remember him as Mr. Democracy, the architect of Taiwan's modern liberal democratic system, which allows the country to stand tall on the global stage."

Few political figures in Taiwan have cast as long a shadow as Lee. He oversaw the end of martial law, loudly rejected Beijing's pursuit of unifying China and Taiwan, and led an ambitious foreign policy aimed at winning allies around the world. For years, China fumed at his provocations.

President for 12 years beginning in 1988, Lee stepped onto the world stage in 1996 when he suggested Taiwan adopt a "special state-to-state relationship" with China — the antithesis of Beijing's prized unification goal. In response, China flexed its muscles by testing missiles off Taiwan's coastline, letting that dramatic display signal its feelings about Lee's pursuit of democracy.

Lee's idea for an autonomous Taiwan took root when he was growing up during Japan's oppressive colonial rule of his homeland, said Anna Chou, a departmental director with the Taiwan Solidarity Union political party, which considers the former president its "spiritual leader," though he was neither a member nor a founder of the group.

Under Tokyo's rule from 1895 through the end of World War II, Taiwanese were barred from advancing upward in government to the level of their colonizers. Local militias and other small bands of Taiwanese revolted but lacked the resources to overthrow the Japanese.

The Nationalist Party, or KMT, which had ruled all of China before being overpowered by communist revolutionary Mao Zedong's troops, regrouped in Taiwan in the 1940s and kept the island under martial law until Lee took office. Subsequent presidents in Taiwan have followed Lee's lead on self-rule, particularly Tsai, who routinely flouts China's advances.

KMT elders came to resent Lee for pushing back against their goal of unifying with China and blamed him for their losses in the 2000 presidential election. Opposition politicians had also sought his support and sometimes received it.

Lee was born Jan. 15, 1923, in Sanchih, a farming town about an hour north of Taipei. He took an interest in Japan, Taiwan's colonizer then, as his father worked in the Japanese-run police force. Lee studied Japanese martial arts in school and eventually became a second lieutenant in the Japanese imperial army in charge of an anti-aircraft unit in Taiwan. In high school, he won a scholarship to Kyoto Imperial University, where he graduated in 1946.

Lee initially joined the KMT's political operations in the 1970s as minister of agriculture. The party eventually named him chairman and then vice president and finally, in 1988, president.

As president he eventually rejected KMT authoritarian rule and its goal of unifying with China. The party threw him out after 2000, when its nominee lost the presidential race to the relatively new Democratic Progressive Party.

"Lee worked within this system to get to the top, but eventually turned his back … supporting some democratic reforms and emphasizing Taiwan's worthiness for individual statehood," said Denny Roy, senior fellow at the East-West Center research institution in Honolulu. "His description of Taiwan and China having a 'special state-to-state relationship' is as good as any bumper-sticker principle anyone has offered to capture Taiwan's point of view."

The Democratic Progressive Party, which is in power today, advocates a guarded, distant relationship with China. Beijing still insists on eventual unification, by force if necessary.

The current president's predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, a member of the KMT, opened a dialogue with China but vowed not to unite with the country during his eight-year term.

Ma's predecessor, Chen Shui-bian, talked about declaring legal independence from China — the ultimate consecration of self-rule – throughout his own eight-year term. His words inflamed Beijing and rattled the United States, which at the time advocated a stable China-Taiwan relationship.