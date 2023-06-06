Legal setbacks dog Skunk Train owner Mendocino Railway

Skunk Train president challenges recent legal decisions in state and federal court, suggesting appeals are likely.|
MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2023, 2:09PM
A Mendocino County man who fought off efforts by the owners of the Skunk Train to acquire his land near Willits through eminent domain will be able to recover his attorneys fees and court costs.

Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Jeanine B. Nadel signed a final judgment Thursday declaring John Meyer the prevailing party in the case, making the Mendocino Railway responsible for his costs. Meyer has estimated his attorney’s fees from the 3-year case were “in the neighborhood of $250,000.”

Nadel said Mendocino Railway had failed to prove its claim that it was entitled to condemn Meyer’s 20-acre Highway 20 parcel by virtue of its status as a “common carrier railroad,” conferred by the federal Surface Transportation Board.

She also has denied the railway’s request for a hearing to air objections over the decision, initially issued April 19. The railway argued in court documents that the decision failed to “explain the factual and legal bases for each of the principal controverted issues at trial” and included “misstatements of the law and facts.”

Nadel’s refusal to reconsider her position is the latest in a series of setbacks for the railroad, operator of the popular Fort Bragg-based Skunk Train excursion train, rail bikes and a new weekend watering hole in the redwoods along Pudding Creek.

A U.S. District Court judge three weeks earlier rejected the railway’s move to have a federal court handle cross complaints filed by city of Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission against the railway, and vice versa.

Instead, U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar returned the dispute over land-use regulation to a Superior Court judge the railway earlier sought to disqualify in a separate action.

Torgny Nilsson, general counsel the Mendocino Railway, called Tigar’s May 11 ruling “a surprise,” but said it was basically procedural in nature.

“We obviously thought the federal court was the appropriate forum (for the case,)” Nilsson said. ”It doesn’t’ resolve anything except the court said it should go back to the state court.”

But Coastal Commission Vice Chair Caryl Hart, a Sonoma County resident and former county official, said the federal court decision and a second, companion ruling issued one day later, “very clearly” reflect the judge’s position that the questions raised by an “excursion railroad” don’t rise to the federal level.

“They’re just doing everything they can to get away from the (local) judge, unsuccessfully,” Hart said. The federal judge “basically … says they’re forum shopping.“

In an interview Monday, Mendocino Railway President Robert Pinoli suggested appeals were likely in all cases, saying, “I think we’re going to continue to pursue all of our options, both in federal and local court.”

He reiterated his belief that the state court could not resolve questions about the railway’s standing as a federally regulated public utility. The matter is key to the railway’s claims it has power of preemption over state and local permitting where rail-related development was concerned.

“A state court can’t make a determination on a federal matter,” Pinoli said.

He also said Nadel’s ruling on eminent domain “is not based on fact,” and said, “for us not to appeal, that would be silly.”

The Skunk Train, whose roots go back 138 years, to the time when trains hauled lumber and logging crews, has long been a popular attraction, drawing tourists to Fort Bragg with the city’s support.

But conflict erupted during the fall of 2021, when the railroad acquired 210 acres of the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site also sought by the city. The railway additionally bought 62 acres running inland along Pudding Creek on the north end of the property, bringing its holdings to about 375 acres in total. (Ownership of the acreage purchased in 2021 was recently transferred to Mendocino Railway’s sister company, Sierra Northern Railroad, in order to offset that company’s tax liability, Pinoli said.)

Questions arose quickly about the degree to which the railway would be willing to abide by state and local permitting requirements as it developed the land, though Pinoli says the railways always construed its preemption rights narrowly, applying only to rail-related work.

Commercial and residential development, including plans for 300 homes, would all be subject to permitting by the city and the Coastal Commission, the powerful state agency that oversees development along the entire coast, with a defined Coastal Zone.

“I’m not sure how the railroad has been portrayed as running from the regulations,” Pinoli said. “We’re not running from the regulations. We’re following the law.”

But government officials were alarmed about a proposed extension of the railroad on the west side of the mill site, near the bluff, which Pinoli said would not be subject to local or state approvals.

The railway also refused demands by the city and Coastal Commission to obtain permits for some early work on the site it said was railroad related, prompting the commission to file a notice of violation subjecting the railway to substantial fines.

The city, joined by the commission a year later, filed suit in Mendocino County Superior Court in October 2021 seeking to refute the railway’s claims that the federal Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act preempts certain state and local oversight.

They argue the railway is merely an excursion train without the federal preemption rights it claims. The commission specifically sought a declaration that the railway is subject to California Coastal Act it enforces.

Mendocino Railway tried to get the case thrown out soon after it was filed, in a move rejected by Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Clayton L. Brennan back in April 2022. Brennan said the railway’s claim of preemption was “overbroad,” because it was “simply a luxury sightseeing excursion service with no connection to interstate commerce.”

The railway tried to appeal the decision to the state Court of Appeal and then the state Supreme Court. When those efforts were unsuccessful, it filed a petition to disqualify Judge Brennan on grounds he had land-use matters pending before the Coastal Commission.

In thwarting the company’s efforts to have a federal court settle its disputes, U.S. District Court Judge Tigar, of the Northern District of California, said the facts of the case did not warrant airing in a federal court.

In a companion ruling issued May 12, Tigar dismissed a lawsuit filed by the railway against Coastal Commission Executive Director Jack Ainsworth seeking affirmation of its right to perform rail-related work on coastal land without submitting to state or local permitting procedures.

Tigar said the record of Mendocino Railway’s court filings indicated it was only seeking a federal court hearing because it “has become dissatisfied with the state court and now seeks a new forum.”

“ (I) t is difficult for the Court to conceptualize this action as anything but a spinoff of the state court action,” Tigar said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

