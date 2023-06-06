A Mendocino County man who fought off efforts by the owners of the Skunk Train to acquire his land near Willits through eminent domain will be able to recover his attorneys fees and court costs.

Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Jeanine B. Nadel signed a final judgment Thursday declaring John Meyer the prevailing party in the case, making the Mendocino Railway responsible for his costs. Meyer has estimated his attorney’s fees from the 3-year case were “in the neighborhood of $250,000.”

Nadel said Mendocino Railway had failed to prove its claim that it was entitled to condemn Meyer’s 20-acre Highway 20 parcel by virtue of its status as a “common carrier railroad,” conferred by the federal Surface Transportation Board.

She also has denied the railway’s request for a hearing to air objections over the decision, initially issued April 19. The railway argued in court documents that the decision failed to “explain the factual and legal bases for each of the principal controverted issues at trial” and included “misstatements of the law and facts.”

Nadel’s refusal to reconsider her position is the latest in a series of setbacks for the railroad, operator of the popular Fort Bragg-based Skunk Train excursion train, rail bikes and a new weekend watering hole in the redwoods along Pudding Creek.

A U.S. District Court judge three weeks earlier rejected the railway’s move to have a federal court handle cross complaints filed by city of Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission against the railway, and vice versa.

Instead, U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar returned the dispute over land-use regulation to a Superior Court judge the railway earlier sought to disqualify in a separate action.

Torgny Nilsson, general counsel the Mendocino Railway, called Tigar’s May 11 ruling “a surprise,” but said it was basically procedural in nature.

“We obviously thought the federal court was the appropriate forum (for the case,)” Nilsson said. ”It doesn’t’ resolve anything except the court said it should go back to the state court.”

But Coastal Commission Vice Chair Caryl Hart, a Sonoma County resident and former county official, said the federal court decision and a second, companion ruling issued one day later, “very clearly” reflect the judge’s position that the questions raised by an “excursion railroad” don’t rise to the federal level.

“They’re just doing everything they can to get away from the (local) judge, unsuccessfully,” Hart said. The federal judge “basically … says they’re forum shopping.“

In an interview Monday, Mendocino Railway President Robert Pinoli suggested appeals were likely in all cases, saying, “I think we’re going to continue to pursue all of our options, both in federal and local court.”

He reiterated his belief that the state court could not resolve questions about the railway’s standing as a federally regulated public utility. The matter is key to the railway’s claims it has power of preemption over state and local permitting where rail-related development was concerned.

“A state court can’t make a determination on a federal matter,” Pinoli said.

He also said Nadel’s ruling on eminent domain “is not based on fact,” and said, “for us not to appeal, that would be silly.”

The Skunk Train, whose roots go back 138 years, to the time when trains hauled lumber and logging crews, has long been a popular attraction, drawing tourists to Fort Bragg with the city’s support.

But conflict erupted during the fall of 2021, when the railroad acquired 210 acres of the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site also sought by the city. The railway additionally bought 62 acres running inland along Pudding Creek on the north end of the property, bringing its holdings to about 375 acres in total. (Ownership of the acreage purchased in 2021 was recently transferred to Mendocino Railway’s sister company, Sierra Northern Railroad, in order to offset that company’s tax liability, Pinoli said.)

Questions arose quickly about the degree to which the railway would be willing to abide by state and local permitting requirements as it developed the land, though Pinoli says the railways always construed its preemption rights narrowly, applying only to rail-related work.

Commercial and residential development, including plans for 300 homes, would all be subject to permitting by the city and the Coastal Commission, the powerful state agency that oversees development along the entire coast, with a defined Coastal Zone.