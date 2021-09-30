Legal wrangling delays preliminary hearing in Santa Rosa pig’s blood vandalism case

Legal maneuvering Wednesday delayed a preliminary hearing in the case of five Sonoma County activists charged with vandalizing the former Santa Rosa home of a Derek Chauvin trial expert witness and a downtown sculpture.

In court to schedule the hearing, after which a judge determines if there is enough evidence to go to trial, Sonoma County prosecutors objected to the judge assigned to handle the case, Peter Ottenweller, and it was moved to another court.

That came after the original judge, Robert LaForge, recused himself last week from hearing the case. It’s unknown why LaForge bowed out.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said his office filing the peremptory challenge against a judge isn’t uncommon. Such a challenge alleges Ottenweller is biased, but legally, the challenging party doesn’t have to state a factual basis for the motion.

Each side of a legal case is allowed only one peremptory challenge.

Two of the five defendants, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry, are accused of smearing blood on a home formerly owned by Barry Brodd, an ex-Santa Rosa police officer and law enforcement trainer who testified on behalf of Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

The three others, Kristen Aumoithe, Rowan Dalbey and Amber Lucas, each face a felony vandalism charge in similar vandalism of the “Agraria” hand sculpture outside the Santa Rosa Plaza, which was covered with pig’s blood on April 17, the same morning as the vandalism reported at the home.

Dalbey made a sign reading “oink oink” that was left by the hand sculpture, prosecutors have said.

All five, who were arrested in May, also face charges of felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

On Wednesday, the case landed with Judge Mark Urioste, who heard arguments on multiple fronts, including defense motions to separate the defendants into different cases and to dismiss the case entirely against Dalbey.

One defense attorney said he would file a motion asking Urioste to compel prosecutors to turn over evidence in the case, which he said they are withholding.

Prosecutor Robert Rasp asked the judge to order defense attorneys not to release publicly any police body-worn camera video they obtain, arguing that it could prejudice a potential jury pool and violate nonparticipants’ privacy rights.

Rasp also asked for an order barring the defendants from going to the Santa Rosa house that was vandalized. Urioste modified the defendants’ conditions of release to include that they only visit the property with their defense teams and remain on public property.

Urioste said he would hear formal arguments on Nov. 18 on whether to separate defendants and dismiss charges against Dalbey, whose attorney, well-known defense lawyer Tony Serra, is seeking the move.

The judge declined to tell defense attorneys what they can do with police body-cam video they receive as potential evidence in the case.

The District Attorney’s policy for such video requires attorneys to give 15 days written notice before disseminating body cam videos to news outlets or posting them on a website or social media. During that time, either side may object and seek a protective order from a judge blocking the video’s publication.

Figueroa said he has notified prosecutors that he may release body-cam footage.

With no formal motion before him, Urioste said he wouldn’t dive into the disagreement.

“I don’t believe I have any authority” to restrict defense attorneys’ handling of videos, he said. “I’m not going to just on my own insert myself into the process.”

Rasp said he will file such a motion, which Urioste will hear also on Nov. 18. The other defense attorneys also said they will consider whether they would potentially object to any videos’ release.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said his office doesn’t have a blanket objection to the videos’ release.

“If one party wants to release, we need to make sure the other parties are all heard and that their clients don’t object,” he said. “We weren’t sure where all of the parties were this morning on that issue. In fact, we are still trying to ascertain.”

Prosecutors’ objection to Ottenweller wasn’t explained.

It wasn’t clear if the so called “papering” was related to a move three years ago when prosecutors routinely challenged Ottenweller, a defense attorney who joined the bench in 2010.

In 2018, he became the target of repeated disqualifications after he was transferred from a civil law courtroom to a felony trial assignment as part of an annual shuffling of judicial posts. Before he even took his seat, prosecutors began disqualifying him under a law that allows anyone to switch judges if they feel the judge is biased against them.

In 2017, Ottenweller ordered prosecutors to undergo remedial evidence disclosure training following a murder trial.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch said at the time there was no organized campaign by her office to disqualify Ottenweller.

