A Celebration of Life service for Gary von Raesfeld will be held Dec. 30 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, beginning at 1 p.m.

Gary von Raesfeld and St Vincent de Paul High School were inseparable. He loved the small Catholic school in Petaluma, and his passion and dedication benefited students, faculty, coaches and, most notably, young athletes.

Von Raesfeld died unexpectedly on Dec. 17, 2022. He was 59. He died at a local hospital, but his last day, a Saturday, was spent doing what he loved: helping St. Vincent host a basketball tournament.

His official title at the school was associate athletic director, but his job defied description. He was organizer, publicist, assistant coach, historian, confidant for young students, and friend to all for 40 years.

“He did a lot of behind-the-scenes things that people don’t see,” said St. Vincent Athletic Director Heather Campbell. “He was a legend at St. Vincent.”

During his life, von Raesfeld had several different jobs, but his profession was always St. Vincent High School advocate. “He was an institution within the institution,” said St. Vincent Principal Pat Daly. “He was one of the pillars holding up this place.”

Football coach Trent Herzog put it even more strongly. “He was the heart and soul of our athletic department,” he said. “He was St. Vincent. No one knows everything he did for this school. He knew everything about the school. He knew every student, not just the athletes.

“He was the ultimate Mustang.”

“He was the most loyal person I have ever met,” said Gary Galloway, retired St. Vincent coach and physical education teacher. “You can’t measure how important he was to St. Vincent. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for you.”

Galloway knew von Raesfeld first as a student and later as assistant coach and friend. “He was a wonderful, wonderful, kind-hearted person,” Galloway said. “He was also a good friend. He was at my daughter’s first birthday party. That’s how close we were.”

Von Raesfeld had a passion for statistics. He roamed the sidelines at football games, noting every yard gained by every St. Vincent player for four decades. To help with keeping up with multiple statistics, he organized a cadre of student assistants. He also kept score at Mustang baseball games and, when needed, at basketball games.

More than just keeping statistics, von Raesfeld could remember not only the numbers, but the teams and players behind the numbers. If he didn’t know the answer to a question about St. Vincent’s athletic history, he knew where to find the answer.

“It wasn’t just sports, Gary knew all about the history of the school,” Herzog pointed out.

Von Raesfeld also served as unofficial publicist for St. Vincent athletics. He made it a point to know personally every sportswriter, broadcaster and blogger who might have an interest in St. Vincent sports, and make sure their needs were met. He was always accessible to the media and the result was often a spotlight on St. Vincent.

His love for his school manifested itself in a strong rapport with not only the athletes, but with all the students.

“He was dedicated and devoted to the students,” said his brother Jeff von Raesfeld, who works for Sonoma Media Investments, owner of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, The Press Democrat and other local publications. “He touched a lot of young people, it wasn’t just the athletes. A lot of kids knew him.”

Von Raesfeld had an uncanny ability to remember athletes from all his years at St. Vincent. He delighted in greeting graduates and asking about family, friends and lives.

While St. Vincent was his passion, there was another side to von Raesfeld that those closest to him knew. Although a bachelor all his life, he was a devoted family man.

“He was a fun uncle,” his mother Sandra von Raesfeld said.

The middle of seven siblings, von Raesfeld had nine nieces and nephews and, according to his sister Carolann Ianora, “He loved them all. He was a big family person.”

“He was very thoughtful and introspective. He had other jobs, but he loved St. Vincent and stayed true to what he wanted to do,” she said.

“He was a big, gregarious, genuinely good person,” said brother Jeff. “He was always willing to help people, but he did it quietly. He wasn’t someone who sought a lot of attention.”

Von Raesfeld was born Aug. 1, 1963 in Petaluma. He attended elementary school at Cherry Valley in Petaluma, but began high school at St. Vincent where he developed a lifelong interest in sports. He then attended Santa Rosa Junior College and moved on to Sacramento State University.

During breaks in his education, and while holding down several other jobs, he always found time to help with St. Vincent athletes and sports programs.

He is survived by his mother Sandra von Raesfeld and siblings Jeff (LeeAnne), Steve (Kathleene), Eugene, Carolann Ianora and Leo. A brother, Brad (Tina), preceded him in death as did his grandparents, Lorayne and Henry Soldati and Althea and Ernie von Raesfeld.

“The words that come to mind in describing Gary are kind, noble, caring, gracious, helpful, thoughtful, loving and a smile,” said his mother.