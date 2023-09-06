Legislative fix would save student housing at some California community colleges

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Cerritos College in Los Angeles County was about to cancel plans to build affordable dorms for 396 students at rents of just above $700 a month.

Another community college, Sierra College in Rocklin, was planning to abandon construction of homes for 354 students at rents of $450 a month.Now two bills are making their way through the Legislature that will allow those projects to continue and reverse a June budget deal that panicked community colleges.

Though Cerritos, Sierra and 17 other California community colleges were promised $1.1 billion in state cash upfront to construct affordable student housing, state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom yanked that money in June to address California’s then-$31.5 billion budget shortfall.Instead, those community colleges were told to borrow that money using a financial tool known as a revenue bond, with the state promising to cover the debt payments for 30 years. But without a concrete guarantee that the state would supply the campuses the $78.5 million annually to cover their debt payments, at least two colleges — Cerritos and Sierra — would have backed out of their plans.

The community colleges’ departures from the dorm program would have undermined a novel state effort to house nearly 6,000 community college students in affordable student housing — and thousands more at the state’s public universities — at a time when 20% of community college students experience homelessness.

The two bills would allow community colleges to keep the money they’ve already gotten and return the cash by early summer next year. In place of those funds, the bill package says the state intends to find the money before that summer deadline so that the community colleges won’t have to, resolving the quagmire. Colleges like the fix.Both Jose Fierro and Willy Duncan, presidents of Cerritos College and Sierra College, respectively, told CalMatters they would not have built the affordable student housing projects without this change. The bills are expected to pass the Legislature early next week and Newsom will likely sign them.

‘Wasn’t what we applied for’The June budget change “wasn’t what we applied for and it wasn’t the way the program was laid out to us,” Duncan said. He said he wouldn’t have applied for the program to begin with had it required the campuses to raise the revenue. Duncan’s case had an additional wrinkle: Sierra College was one of several campuses that received a share of roughly $500 million to start building last year. The roadmap fleshed out in the 2022 budget deal said nearly $500 million more would be awarded to other community colleges in 2023. The June change upended those plans. “I would have had to say to the state, not only can I not continue with the project, but I spent about $7 million so far of the funds that you’ve given me and I have no means to pay that back,” Duncan said.

The dilemma facing colleges looked like this: Imagine a wealthy relative promising to give you cash to buy a house, and then at the last minute your familial Warbucks says, just kidding, “borrow the money and I’ll cover your mortgage payments.”Sounds fine in theory, unless you struggle to qualify for a loan or that relative decides to not pay one year.

The June decision, while a budget saver for California’s coffers, sowed anxiety for California’s community college leaders and launched a two-month effort to engineer a legislative solution.

“I’ve been working really hard on this,” said Sen. John Laird, a Democrat from Santa Cruz who has fought to preserve the state affordable student housing program since its inception in 2021.

“It’s only in the finance world where you can remove a billion dollars from the budget and say it’s not a cut,” he mused in an interview with CalMatters. Like some of the affected college leaders, the June change surprised him. As recently as May, Newsom was still promising to hand the colleges cash upfront, mostly in line with what was planned in 2022.The fix in the two bills “was hard to tie down over two months,” Laird said, who worked with community college presidents, the community college system’s chancellor’s office, legislative leaders and Newsom’s administration to reach a solution.Not all affected campuses would have walked from their housing projects. While Lake Tahoe Community College’s board had concerns with moving from upfront cash to issuing bonds, “they trusted the state and were still willing to move forward because they knew it’s the right thing to do for our students,” said Laura Metune, the college’s senior director of government relations. “But having the state take on the debt is a much better option for the college.”Keith Curry, president of Compton College, wouldn’t have abandoned his college’s project for 250 dorm beds either. “My track record as a college president is that we figure stuff out that’s important to our students,” he told CalMatters.