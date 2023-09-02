Legislature approves Dodd's Cal State sex harassment bill

The State Legislature approved a bill on Friday from North Bay state Sen. Bill Dodd that would increase accountability and oversight when settling harassment and violence cases on CSU's 23 campuses.

This comes in the wake of a report criticizing the California State University system's handling of sexual harassment complaints.

SB 808 was introduced in response to numerous cases of sexual harassment and violence occurring in the California State University system in recent years, including Sonoma State University.

A California State Auditor report released in July concluded that, in some cases, universities improperly closed cases and failed to provide adequate discipline or take action against offenders.

"We must hold administrators accountable and bring necessary transparency to make sure cases aren't swept under the rug," Dodd said in a press statement. "As a grandparent and CSU graduate, I am committed to making sure students will feel safe and respected on our campuses. This bill ensures we put the culture and processes in place to make that happen."

Under SB 808, the outcome of any sexual harassment settlements would be posted on college websites and reported to the legislature. Dodd plans follow-up legislation that would address other State Auditor recommendations, added Paul Payne, his press secretary.

The bill was co-sponsored by the California Faculty Association and CSU Employees Union and has support from Solano County government. The bill was approved by the state Senate on a 37-0 vote after previously approved by the Assembly. It heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for a signature.

"Legislation like SB 808 is needed because there is systemic abuse and harassment happening at campuses across the CSU system," said County Supervisor John Vasquez of Vacaville, chair of the Solano County Board of Supervisors. "As the home county of a state university, the well-being of students at the California State University Maritime Academy is important to the Board of Supervisors. SB 808 provides greater transparency and protections for students."

Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes parts of Napa and Sonoma counties.