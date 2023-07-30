Bricks, as the simplest of Lego pieces are referred to, were the cornerstone of some wild creations Saturday, including a 9-year-old’s mechanical contraption, Jimi Hendrix mosaics and multiblock cities spanning 20 feet.

About 3,000 Lego enthusiasts of all ages visited the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building for the Brick Palooza, which returned to Sonoma County for the first time since 2019, said Tamar Raff, who co-runs the event with her husband, Caleb Raff.

The couple own The Brick Hutt, a former Santa Rosa-based store turned online retailer dedicated to Lego bricks. They left the area in 2019, but continue to inspire hordes of Lego fans with this event and another similar one planned for December in Roseville.

Even though doors opened at 10 a.m., fans lined up as early as 7 a.m., Tamar said.

At 11:15, father and son Eric Brostrom and Rorik Brostrom, 6, waited in a fast-moving line that snaked outside the building’s entrance.

“I would love to get a real Lego transformer if they have one,” said Rorik, who planned to pick out something special ahead of his 7th birthday next week.

An explosion of all things Lego met visitors as they walked into the building, with plenty of children pointing at the colorful 2-foot tall figurines near the ticket booth or the 12-story castle armed with infantrymen, medieval weaponry and a fortified perimeter.

Enrique Rivas and Taj Rivas, 9, were two out of over a hundred in the “Building Zone,” a room set up with tables and buckets of Lego pieces.

“I like it. It’s crowded, but I like the environment. I like all this ... access to build and learn,” Enrique said.

In the main hall, visitors of all ages admired the mosaics of pop culture icons, dug their hands into bins of multicolored bricks priced at $15 a pound and gazed at the detailed, multilayer builds on display.

“It’s just really cool to see the kids and some of the adults, too, when they come and see just the sheer size of some of the (builds) and just to see their jaws drop and the like, wow,” said Chad Cross, who sat at a table near the entrance.

Cross, from Rohnert Park, came to show off his creations, a series of Star Wars-inspired MOCs, short for “my own creations” he custom built with no instructions only using images as a reference.

He loved playing with Lego blocks as a kid, but forgot about them until about 10 years ago.

“When my wife and I were dating, she bought me a small, little $5 or $10 set and it snowballed into this,” he said as his arms waved around over the tens of pieces he brought, ranging from rows of 6-inch ships to a round ship that creatively uses “junk parts” to a triangular space ship with a nearly 2-foot wing span.

“The brick building ... it's like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. It's really relaxing,” he said.

At a nearby booth were the Brick Chicks, Santa Rosa-based brick vendors who sell their goods on E-Bay.

“It’s Caleb’s fault,” said Christy Murphy, referencing the event’s co-organizer, when asked how she and her wife, Teresa Murphy, got into the brick-selling business.

"We bought one set ... probably about 10 years ago. This is where we are now,“ she said.

A network of customers from ”5 to 90-something“ buy new and used figurines, bags of same-color blocks, custom-theme kits and more from the couple, who are developing an online store for other brick enthusiasts.

The event, Murphy said, was “absolutely amazing” as people admired the merchandise on display.

"It’s life changing, really. Sorting is very calming, stress reducing. Building is just, it’s a pleasure,“ Murphy said.

