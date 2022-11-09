Joe Lemas has an early 8% lead over Celeste Winders in the race for the Area 2 seat on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, but both candidates say it’s too early to declare a winner.

Lemas has garnered 42% (339) of the vote, compared to Winders’ 34% (274) and Jacquelyn Torres’ 24% (192), with two of three precincts reporting and 805 votes counted.

“I’m hopeful, but I’m not one to jump to any conclusions at this point,” Lemas said. “I like the way the race is trending, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if it stays on that track.”

Winders, like Lemas, was following the results at her home.

“It’s still really early; there’s a long evening ahead,” she said. “I don’t think anyone can call anything at this point. I’m hopeful.”

The 20-year-old Torres also remains optimistic, while acknowledging that she needs to make up a lot of ground to win.

“I think that overall, I’m doing pretty well, all things considered,” she said. “This has been a great learning experience.”

Catarina Landry is running unopposed to replace Cathy Coleman as the board’s Area 1 trustee.

The next update is scheduled for around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

See all of the Nov. 8 election results here.