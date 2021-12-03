Esther Lemus named Windsor vice mayor

Windsor Town Council member Esther Lemus was elected vice mayor Wednesday as part of the council’s annual rotation.

Lemus, who was elected in November 2018, was nominated by council member Debora Fudge and confirmed by a unanimous voice vote. Her term expires in December 2022.

Lemus is a former deputy district attorney in Sonoma County and is now working as an attorney with Sonoma County Legal Aid.

She replaces Rosa Reynoza, who was elected in May 2021 and appointed vice mayor in June.

Two people called in to support Lemus’ nomination, including Osvaldo “Ozzy” Jimenez, vice mayor of Healdsburg.

Mayor Sam Salmon was appointed in June 2021 and is not subject to rotation on the council.

