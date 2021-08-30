Lessons from 2015 Valley fire saved lives in Cache fire, authorities say

CLEARLAKE — The Cache fire had all the makings of a potentially deadly blaze when it erupted on the north side of Cache Creek Aug. 18 and began to tear through Clearlake homes.

Flames from a still unknown source broke out around 12:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Cache Street and, fed by strong winds, quickly moved southwest, burning a path along a tree-lined hillside, near scattered homes and across dirt roads.

Approaching Dam Road, the blaze engulfed Creekside Mobile Home Park, a community mostly occupied by senior citizens.

In a matter of minutes, about 40 or more homes inside the park were lost. Several other neighboring properties were also reduced to ruins.

By the time firefighters halted the blaze’s advance hours later, 58 homes and more than 100 other structures had been lost over a burn zone of 83 acres.

But no one died, and only one resident was injured — a woman who suffered burns and was recovering last week at UC Davis.

“There are a lot of people very surprised we didn’t have fatalities,” Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said on Aug. 25, exactly a week after the Cache fire began.

Its cause remains under investigation, and the arduous task of recovery has begun for displaced residents, who are the newest band of fire survivors in a county where — during the past decade — wildfire has scorched about two thirds of its overall land mass.

That no lives were lost in this latest fire is not only a silver lining to tragedy; it’s also a product of the hard-earned lessons and improvements in fire evacuations and disaster alerts that officials say can be traced back to Lake County’s most destructive and deadly blaze in a generation.

In Sept. 2015, the Valley fire burned 76,000 acres, storming down through the rural neighborhoods of Cobb and Anderson Springs and onto the residential blocks of Middletown and Hidden Valley Lake. It killed at least four people — a fifth, missing person has never been accounted for but is presumed dead — and claimed more than 1,300 homes and an additional 600 structures.

With its northernmost footprint only about 5 miles from the city of Clearlake, the Valley fire remains the benchmark in Lake County by which all other wildfires are measured.

It spurred county authorities into a major overhaul of their emergency warning systems and factored heavily in the more widespread willingness of residents to evacuate when told — both of which came into play in the Cache fire, authorities said.

“By and large, we see very high levels of cooperation,” Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White said. “Living in a county where fires become a reality every year, we’ve done outreach about evacuation and preparation. I think all of that on the residents’ side, that pays off dividends.”

Role of the Valley fire

Between 2012 and 2018, Lake County, home to about 64,000 people, had eight major wildfires that collectively burned more than 200,000 acres within its borders.

In 2015 alone, the Rocky fire burned 69,438 acres beginning at the end of July. It was followed in August by the Jerusalem fire, which charred 25,118 acres.

Both occurred in mostly rural, lightly settled areas.

A month later, in September, at the peak of the dry season in California’s last historic drought, the Valley fire ignited as a result of faulty hot tub wiring on a Cobb Mountain property.

It quickly outpaced even the swiftest firefighting response, burning four members of a helitack crew — a team of firefighters who are transported to wildfires via helicopter. Several residents died as they fled. Others were trapped in their homes.

At the time, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office used an alert system that sent a pre-recorded message to 12 phone lines at a time.

Martin estimated it took an hour to alert 200 people even though thousands of lives were at risk. Some messages were delayed because phone lines were destroyed.

“Two weeks later, they got the warning. You could imagine how upsetting that was to people and rightfully so,” Martin said.

The Sheriff’s Office now uses an Amber Alert-style wireless emergency alert system, which sends notifications to all cellphones in the area, regardless of whether a person has subscribed.

It was first employed in Lake County in 2016 and was activated again during the Cache fire as flames spread across county territory.

Ken Anderson recalled the flames from the 2015 Valley fire as they approached the patio of his Hidden Valley Lake home. He said he fled only to get stuck in traffic with other evacuees along Highway 29.

In 2018, he moved to Creekside Mobile Home Park in Clearlake and, on Aug. 18, fled the moment he received an evacuation alert and saw the Cache fire coming.