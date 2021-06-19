Lessons in love, acceptance and Pride

In one corner of the courtyard of the Universalist Unitarian Congregation in downtown Santa Rosa, a young artist wrote in colorful chalk letters: LGBTQ community, but misspelled community.

In another spot, someone wrote “lesbians mater.” The lesson, which targeted 4- to 9-year-olds in the congregation, wasn’t in spelling, it was in acceptance and championing people.

Kids can learn to how to spell “matter” and “community” later, but they need to know they matter now and feel their community today.

On a recent Sunday, kids sat in chairs arranged in a big circle ringing the courtyard. Some kids were small enough that their feet didn’t touch the ground. Others swung their legs, their shoes make scuffing noises as they dragged across the crushed rock.

Era Capone, director of religious education at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation who uses they/them pronouns, asked the kids what Pride and the celebration of Pride month means to them.

Hands shot up.

“It’s celebrating who you are, like gay families, like my family,” 7-year-old Winnie Ebiner-Berman, said.

“I am proud of having gay parents because I think it makes me unique,” Ebiner-Berman said. “I think it makes me really special and I really like supporting everybody from Black people to gay (people) to different genders, and I just want it to all be fair.”

Sounds like a pretty reasonable request.

Capone asked kids what pride means to them. What is the history of the Pride movement? Of the rainbow flag? Of various flags? Why should people celebrate who they are? What does it mean to be an ally?

So sitting in the circle with their charges, Capone dug deep into a treasure chest, and pulled out flag after flag, each representing people in the LGBTQ community who have been historically marginalized. But they were quickly corrected by one of the kids in the class: Don’t stop at LGBTQ.

“And there are two other letters: I and A,” the boy said. “That’s what my mom and dad say.”

Capone concurred. “I” represents intersex and “A” denotes asexual.

The correction, the confidence to raise it, the enthusiasm with which it was delivered — that is what this generation is going to bring to the table, Capone said after the class.

“They are already so well-informed about LGBTQ matters,” they said.

“To me, I just wanted to reaffirm and remind them that it’s OK to celebrate these things and give them an opportunity learn more and ask questions. And not just have the cursory knowledge of, ‘It’s OK to be gay,’ but what does it means to be trans? What does the trans flag look like? What is asexuality? These are things that kids 4 to 9 aren’t usually talking about.”

For dad of three and Unitarian Universalist member Paul Poling, exposure and discussion of sexuality and gender — and Pride — is important, even for his 4-year-old daughter, Brynna.

“At her age, just some smattering of understanding that there are non-binary ways to be,” he said.

“We have the advantage that people teaching them have a lot of experience with LGBTQ issues and so I think it’s just great that they get to expose them to that early and she has an understanding of that. It’s really neat.”

For Poling, no child is too young to hear about community and acceptance, to feel it and to know it to their core.

“It’s the overall message of who you are is fine and something to be proud of,” he said.

What’s also really neat, especially to 4- to 9-year-olds? Free rein on chalk art. At some point in the Sunday discussion, Capone gave their charges access to a mountain of chalk and encouraged the kids to draw rainbows of all shapes and color combinations all over the courtyard.

A gaggle of boys quickly started a rainbow that extended — trail like — from one entrance gate, through the courtyard, to another gate. Seraphina Barnett, 14, and Lenora Cartmell, 11, colored a giant rock in vivid rainbow colors.

For Barnett, it was less about learning about flags or terms on this Sunday and more about feeling a connection with people, finding a sense of belonging.

“I knew most of it but it was nice to find a group of people to be me with,” Barnett said. “I used to get bullied … for liking a girl.”

Capone invited kids to make their own Pride flag. If the person identifies as a lesbian or transgender, put that on the flag. If the person is proud of being a fast runner, Capone encouraged them to celebrate that.

Don’t hide from what makes you unique, special, exceptional, they said.

“For a long time, queer folks couldn’t celebrate the things they were proud of and they had to hide it,” Capone said.

Not here, not now, they said.

“It’s a full adult education,” Capone said. “These kids are the next generation who are really going to know and pioneer what it means to be a queer person and to be an ally.”

