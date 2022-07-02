Let the games begin: Comic, game shop opens new larger location near Coddingtown Mall

With growing interest in games like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, Outer Planes Comics and Games in Santa Rosa realized it needed more space.

After a decade located downtown, Outer Planes Comics and Games — now operating as OP Comics & Games — welcomed customers Friday to its new, larger location near Coddingtown Mall.

The store mixes an extensive catalog of new and back issues of comic books with an array of board games, trading card games and individual cards for popular fantasy games such as Magic: The Gathering, which has garnered tens of millions of players around the world since its 1993 release.

The store also hosts games and tournaments for board and trading card games in its massive second-floor gaming space, featuring an open concept arena of tables and individual rooms for private events.

“A lot of people really need a place to hang out sometimes during the day and we like providing that,” said Lauren McCormick, general manager of OP Comics & Games.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_tvYsbYuB0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Located at 1901 Cleveland Ave., the store boasts nearly 9,000 square feet, compared with about 5,000 square feet at its location at Mendocino Avenue and Seventh Street where the store had been for 11 years. That location has now closed.

The added space means OP Comics & Games can get more players involved in the fun.

“A lot of friendships are made over the games, it’s a social gathering,” McCormick said. “People who play RPGs (role-playing games) and card games like Magic or Pokemon are the most extroverted people that come into the shop.”

While the previous shop’s smaller space forced gaming events to be capped at around 80 players, the new store’s second-floor space can hold an estimated 150 participants, making OP Comics & Games one of the biggest stores of its kind in the state, according to McCormick.

Five years ago, Outer Planes Comics and Games Owner Dan Radovic first looked at the space on Cleveland Avenue, which formerly housed a piano and organ shop, but to no avail. In 2020, he began leasing space in his downtown shop to James Palmer and Sean Quattrin, owners of the online and in-store shop MTG Lifestyle, which specializes in sales of single cards for Magic: The Gathering.

The two ventures merged in January to form OP Comics & Games LLC. Radovic, Palmer and Quattrin again looked into the Cleveland Avenue location, and signed a lease in March. They spent the last two months renovating the building’s interior.

All three owners and the store’s staff was busy Friday helping hundreds of customers. By 2 p.m., several card games were already getting started on the second floor.

Josh Miller and Matt Gayda, both of Santa Rosa, were two of the first players to christen the new game space.

“I love the open-floor plan, I like that we’re above and we can see everything,” Miller said.

“The old place felt like a bit of a fishbowl,” Gayda said. “But this has a view and feels like a you’re in a game room, I really like these private rooms, too. If you have kids, you can put them in one room and let them go nuts and they're not disrupting anyone else.”

“Also, air conditioning,“ Miller added. ”That is a huge plus.“

“This place is amazing,” said Scout Boese, sitting nearby. “It feels like this open space is going to invite a lot more people to look into coming here.”

At the grand opening of OP Comics & Games Posted by Press Democrat on Friday, July 1, 2022

For curious new customers, the store hosts events and tournaments for games ranging from Dungeons & Dragons to Japanese card game Yu-Gi-Oh! almost every night of the week.

This weekend, OP Comics & Games continues its grand opening celebration with plenty of games and sales on comics books. The store is also hosting pop-up caterers Second Staff, who will be in front of the shop selling “Rage Cage” Korean fried chicken 4 to 9 p.m. — or until sold-out — through Sunday.

“It was a lot of long days to get this up and running, but today’s going to be a great day,” McCormick said.

For more information, go to facebook.com/outer.planes.